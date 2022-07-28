Deswell Announces Filing and Availability of Annual Report on Form 20-F

Deswell Industries, Inc. DSWL today announced that the Company has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F, which includes its audited financial statements for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company's Annual Report is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.
The Company will deliver a paper copy of its fiscal 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder within a reasonable time after request. To obtain a paper copy of Deswell's fiscal 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F, written request should be made to Deswell Industries, Inc., 10B, Edificio Associacao Industrial De Macau, No. 32-36 Rua do Comandante Mata e Oliveira, Macau, Special Administrative Region, PRC.
About Deswell
Deswell manufactures injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") and contract manufacturers at its factories in the People's Republic of China. The Company produces a wide variety of plastic parts and components used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products; printed circuit board assemblies using surface mount ("SMT") and finished products such as telephones, professional audio equipment, home audio products, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) products.
To learn more about Deswell Industries, Inc., please visit the Company's web site at www.deswell.com.
