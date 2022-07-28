Missfresh Limited Investigation: Robbins LLP is Investigating Missfresh Limited (MF) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Missfresh Limited MF and its officers and directors of to determine whether they breached fiduciary duties or violated securities laws in providing false financial figures in the Company's Registration Statement in support of its June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). Missfresh purports to be an innovator and leader in China's neighborhood retail industry, which invested the Distributed Mini Warehouse (DMW) model to operate an integrated online-and-offline on-demand retail business focusing on offering fresh produce and fast-moving consumer goods.
If you would like more information about our investigation of Missfresh Limited's misconduct, click here.
What is this Case About: According to the complaint filed against defendants, Missfresh held its IPO in June 2021, offering shares to the investing public at $13.00 per ADS.
On April 29, 2022, Missfresh filed with the SEC a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, which announced that it would be unable to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, by the prescribed filing deadline of April 30, 2022. Additionally, an independent Audit Committee of the Company's board of directors is conducting an internal review, including matters relating to transactions between the Company and certain third-party enterprises. On this news, Missfresh ADSs fell 23% to close at $0.448 per ADS on May 2, 2022.
Then, on May 24, 2022, Missfresh announced it had received a notification letter dated May 19, 2022, from the Listing Qualifications of NASDAQ indicating the Company is not in compliance with listing requirements. On this news, Missfresh ADSs fell 9% over two trading days, to close at $0.167 per ADS on May 26, 2022.
On July 1, 2022, Missfresh revealed it had substantially completed its review and "[a]s a result, certain revenue associated with these reporting periods in 2021 may have been inaccurately recorded in the Company's financial statements." The employees responsible for the questionable transactions were notified and given notices of resignation.
As of July 6, 2022, Missfresh's ADSs closed at $0.3075, representing a 97% decline from the IPO price.
