CarePayment Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates CarePayment is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

CarePayment, a leading patient financial engagement and financing company, today announced that key implemented systems earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's key implemented systems have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places CarePayment in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Data and infrastructure security are more important than ever in the cybersecurity landscape we find ourselves in today. Having this certification adds value not only to CarePayment, but also to our clients, prospective clients, and our members," said CarePayment Chief Information and Technology Officer Sathish Kumar. "More than anything, this certification means that our clients can have peace of mind knowing that CarePayment has a commitment to keeping their information safe, and they can spend their resources on what is important – providing high-quality care to the communities they serve."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that CarePayment has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

About CarePayment

CarePayment is the leading patient financial engagement and financing company, designed to accelerate the transition of healthcare providers to the new digital, consumer-driven healthcare market. Powered by an integrated platform and analytics, our innovative patient financing solutions improve patient satisfaction and loyalty while delivering superior financial results. Offering recourse and non-recourse programs Pre-Care, Post-Care and Pre-Bad Debt, CarePayment helps all patients get the care they need, when they need it, while protecting the financial health of provider organizations so they can continue to offer valuable care to the community. CarePayment's 0.00% APR, patient-friendly financing is compliant with applicable state and federal consumer credit laws, requires no application, and is supported by a friendly US-based customer service staff. Accounts for the program are issued by Republic Bank & Trust Company, Member FDIC. Find more information at carepayment.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005934/en/