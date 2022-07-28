Digital.Health Launches as a Platform and Resource to Find, Compare and Prescribe Digital Healthcare Solutions

Partners with UCSF Health Hub for the 2022 Digital Health Awards
Digital.Health (http://Digital.Health), a new platform and resource for digital health and medicine, announces its launch which includes a searchable database of digital health-related companies, solutions and resources. As the number of established and startup digital health related companies grows, it's a challenge for clinicians and others involved in healthcare to keep up and to identify and match the solutions that may meet their needs.
Digital.Health is designed as a resource to enable users to find, review and share digital health solutions. The platform also includes resources including digital health-related academic journals, top news, regulatory guidance, funding opportunities, and an interactive community. The directory of solutions is intelligently matched to search criteria and enables users to save products into their own "digital health formulary" as well as to send selected solutions to their patients or colleagues.
The site was founded and is curated by well-known physician and healthcare innovator Daniel Kraft: "I built Digital.Health to meet my own unmet needs and those of fellow clinicians and healthcare innovators who face the growing challenge to identify, compare, understand and leverage evidence-based digital health solutions, whether for prevention, diagnostics, digital therapeutics, remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, clinical trials, or practice management, and to help accelerate the use of and democratization of effective digital health solutions around the planet."
Companies can suggest their solutions for addition to the Digital.Health database here.
Digital.Health is partnering with UCSF Health Hub for the 2022 UCSF Digital Health Awards which recognize the best and brightest stars in the digital health sphere changing the face of healthcare. This year, 2,000+ companies are expected to apply to win a coveted trophy and recognition as best in their category by hundreds of judges, investors, and medical research centers. Competing companies will be listed on Digital.Health to further enable their discovery and use by end-users.
"We are excited to partner with Digital.Health to help bring exposure and recognition to competitors and to highlight winners, and as importantly to support a dynamic space for patients and providers that make researching great health solutions easy," said Mark Goldstein, Chairman of UCSF Health Hub.
Applications to the 2022 UCSF Health Awards are open through July 29th: Companies can apply here: https://www.ucsfhealthhub.com/awards/2022/home
