Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas Reports Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (Bank) today reported net income of $65.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. In comparison, for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, the Bank reported net income of $41.1 million and $28.0 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Bank reported net income of $106.7 million, as compared to $75.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $77.7 billion, compared with $62.6 billion at March 31, 2022 and $63.5 billion at December 31, 2021. The $15.1 billion increase in total assets for the second quarter was primarily attributable to increases in the Bank's advances ($9.6 billion), short-term liquidity holdings ($5.2 billion) and mortgage loans held for portfolio ($0.3 billion). The $14.2 billion increase in total assets for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was attributable primarily to increases in the Bank's advances ($11.8 billion), short-term liquidity holdings ($3.7 billion) and mortgage loans held for portfolio ($0.5 billion), partially offset by a decrease in the Bank's long-term investments ($1.9 billion).

Advances totaled $36.4 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $26.8 billion at March 31, 2022 and $24.6 billion at December 31, 2021. The Bank's mortgage loans held for portfolio totaled $4.0 billion at June 30, 2022, as compared to $3.7 billion at March 31, 2022 and $3.5 billion at December 31, 2021.

The carrying value of the Bank's long-term held-to-maturity securities portfolio, which is comprised substantially of U.S. agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), totaled $0.4 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $0.6 billion at both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The carrying value of the Bank's long-term available-for-sale securities portfolio, which is comprised substantially of U.S. agency debentures and U.S. agency commercial MBS, totaled $13.6 billion at June 30, 2022, as compared to $13.5 billion at March 31, 2022 and $15.3 billion at December 31, 2021. At June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Bank also held a $0.1 billion long-term U.S. Treasury Note classified as trading.

The Bank's short-term liquidity holdings are typically comprised of overnight interest-bearing deposits, overnight federal funds sold, overnight reverse repurchase agreements, U.S. Treasury Bills, U.S. Treasury Notes and, from time to time, may also include cash held at the Federal Reserve. At June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Bank's short-term liquidity holdings totaled $22.9 billion, $17.7 billion and $19.2 billion, respectively.

The Bank's retained earnings increased to $1.657 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.596 billion at March 31, 2022 and $1.558 billion at December 31, 2021. On June 28, 2022, a dividend of $4.4 million was paid to the Bank's shareholders.

Additional selected financial data as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (and, for comparative purposes, as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2021) is set forth below. Further discussion and analysis regarding the Bank's results will be included in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System, which was created by Congress in 1932. The Bank is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans (known as advances) and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the Bank's website at fhlb.com.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas Selected Financial Data As of and For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited, in thousands) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Selected Statement of Condition Data: Assets Investments (1) $ 37,053,619 $ 31,255,476 $ 34,653,202 Advances 36,375,762 26,763,391 24,637,464 Mortgage loans held for portfolio, net 3,985,872 3,730,693 3,491,265 Cash and other assets 299,471 855,981 706,445 Total assets $ 77,714,724 $ 62,605,541 $ 63,488,376 Liabilities Consolidated obligations Discount notes $ 29,622,896 $ 15,062,428 $ 11,003,026 Bonds 40,944,088 41,475,972 44,514,220 Total consolidated obligations 70,566,984 56,538,400 55,517,246 Mandatorily redeemable capital stock 13,698 15,980 6,657 Other liabilities 2,501,920 1,988,946 4,030,782 Total liabilities 73,082,602 58,543,326 59,554,685 Capital Capital stock — putable 2,798,381 2,291,216 2,192,504 Retained earnings 1,657,025 1,595,842 1,558,417 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 176,716 175,157 182,770 Total capital 4,632,122 4,062,215 3,933,691 Total liabilities and capital $ 77,714,724 $ 62,605,541 $ 63,488,376 Total regulatory capital (2) $ 4,469,104 $ 3,903,038 $ 3,757,578

For the For the For the For the For the Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Selected Statement of Income Data: Net interest income (3) (4) $ 102,098 $ 90,185 $ 51,162 $ 192,283 $ 131,217 Other income (loss) (5,712 ) (20,831 ) 5,656 (26,543 ) 4,080 Other expense 23,547 23,667 25,680 47,214 50,967 AHP assessment 7,288 4,569 3,115 11,857 8,434 Net income $ 65,551 $ 41,118 $ 28,023 $ 106,669 $ 75,896

(1) Investments consist of interest-bearing deposits, securities purchased under agreements to resell, federal funds sold, trading securities, available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities. (2) As of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, total regulatory capital represented 5.75 percent, 6.23 percent and 5.92 percent, respectively, of total assets as of those dates. (3) Net interest income is net of the provision (reversal) for mortgage loan losses. (4) The Bank records hedge ineffectiveness associated with fair value hedging relationships in net interest income in accordance with the provisions of ASU 2017-12, "Targeted Improvements to Accounting for Hedging Activities." During the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, fair value hedge ineffectiveness increased (reduced) net interest income by $1.409 million, $12.403 million and $(5.757) million, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, fair value hedge ineffectiveness increased net interest income by $13.812 million and $13.707 million, respectively.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005826/en/