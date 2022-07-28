At Home Opens Three New Stores in July

At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, opened three new home décor stores in July, bringing the store count to 255.
At Home is a unique home décor concept that offers the biggest in-store selection of home décor styles at an incredible value. At Home sells up to 45,000 home décor items for every room, every style and every budget — from furniture, rugs, wall art and housewares to tabletop, patio and holiday décor — in stores averaging just over 100,000 square feet.
Visit the new stores located in the following cities:
Albuquerque, NM:
- 3400 Calle Cuervo Northwest
- Now Open
Downer's Grove, IL:
- 1212 75th Street
- Now Open
North Haven, CT:
- 376 Universal Drive
- Now Open
At Home, the leading destination for home décor, gives customers a wide selection of style ideas, a continually updated assortment, the latest trends and exciting seasonal products. Hundreds of items arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration and shoppers will discover new collections from designers Ty Pennington, Grace Mitchell, Laila Ali and Tracey Boyd.
About At Home Group Inc.
At Home offers up to 45,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates more than 250 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at athome.com.
