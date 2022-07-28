Smartrr Subscriptions Introduces the Strongest Subscription Tool in the Shopify Ecosystem

Smartrr Subscriptions, the premier subscription app for DTC Shopify Brands, is introducing an industry-leading customer account portal, comprised of build-a-box, rewards, referrals and more. Designed to empower DTC consumers to curate their own post-purchase customer journey, Smartrr's revolutionary account portal will set a new standard for the DTC post-purchase experience.
Going above and beyond traditional subscription software, Smartrr transforms brands' customer account portals into a brand engagement hub both for one-time and recurring business with comprehensive order history, reward opportunities, easy referrals, reviews, loyalty programs and more.
This revolutionary series of features by Smartrr sets the foundation for the app to be the strongest subscription tool in the Shopify ecosystem. Subscription apps on the market have traditionally focused on the standard "Subscribe and Save" billing features. Smartrr is raising the bar entirely with subscription management actions such as gift, skip, swap and send now – all of which are intuitively placed for the optimal consumer experience. Advanced theming capabilities natively sync brand settings from Shopify to Smartrr's account portal for a white-labeled brand experience.
In addition to providing the ultimate DTC post-purchase experience, Smartrr drives consistent revenue streams for Shopify merchants through native Shopify checkout, one-time add-ons, exclusive discounts and member-only products to increase AOV, LTV and overall customer satisfaction. Smartrr's unique approach to subscriptions has already provided brands tremendous value, as many Shopify merchants using Smartrr have not only doubled their subscriptions in as little as 90 days, but they also have seen 5X more sales over the lifetime of a subscriber.
"After extensive consumer research, we realized in order for a brand to truly build long-term relationships with their customers they'd need more opportunities to build trust and engagement," said Gaby Yitzhaek Tegen, CEO and Founder of Smartrr. "Traditionally, subscription tools have been built to meet the recurring billing needs of merchants. To us, that is table stakes. Everything the incredible team here at Smartrr has built and is building towards has the end-consumer in mind. Consumers require curated subscription programs and even more so, control over their subscriptions journey. Not only that, brands need to offer reasons to build affinity beyond the product being purchased. Our latest product release embodies exactly that and sets a new standard for the DTC post-purchase experience. We are so excited to share our new features with the Shopify community!"
About Smartrr
Smartrr is the premium subscription app for DTC Shopify brands. Built with your end customer in mind, Smartrr increases brand engagement and LTV with a variety of out-of-the-box subscription models, a beautifully branded subscriber account experience, member-only benefits, and more. Join the likes of high-growth brands such as Starface, Remi, The Earthling, Stix, and Jolie who have seen an average of 15X more sales over the lifetime of a subscriber.
