First National Bank of Syracuse Announces New Date for Prominent Business Strategist Seminar

Learn "How to Talk About Your Business So People Care" With Best Selling Author and Business Strategist Mark Levy

First National Bank (FNB) of Syracuse is proud to announce the new event date for a free seminar with best-selling author and business strategist Mark Levy. On August 3, the bank will bring Levy to Garden City, Kansas to speak at the Clarion Inn as part of its commitment to its customers and community. The ideas Mark Levy and his clients have created are known by hundreds of millions of people throughout the world.

Mark Levy is the founder of Levy Innovation LLC and helped Simon Sinek (of "Start with Why") find his "WHY". Levy has spoken to some of the world's most notable companies including American Express, Google, Adobe, and the CEOs of major brands like Popeye's and the former head of strategy for the Harvard Business School.

Levy is coming to the Southwest Kansas community to teach local businesses "How to Talk About Your Business So People Care" with a free seminar, courtesy of First National Bank of Syracuse. Levy will also share tips on how to make a business idea more colorful, distinctive and sticky. Audience members will receive a copy of his bestselling book, "Accidental Genius: How to Use Writing to Generate Your Best Ideas, Insight, and Content."

First National Bank of Syracuse will provide lunch at noon at the Clarion Inn in Garden City, followed by Mark Levy's talk at 1:00 p.m.

"Bringing a leading business strategist to Garden City is one step to living the First National Bank of Syracuse simple rule of every life we touch is improved," said Chris Floyd, president and CEO of First National Bank. "Over the coming months, the bank will be doing more to improve peoples' lives. We want to help them go for the ultimate. That is, whatever the ultimate is for them. A first home, a next home, an entrepreneurial business venture they always wanted to start but never did. We want to help them, not just with their goals, but with their dreams."

To celebrate and thank the community, the bank has also retained Levy's services for limited 1:1 consulting sessions between Levy and First National Bank of Syracuse customers.

Mark Levy's talk, consulting, and book are free of charge to the public. All reservations must be made through the bank. To register for the seminar, visit FNB of Syracuse online at www.FNB-Windmill.com/Mark-Levy-Seminar.

About First National Bank of Syracuse:

First National Bank has been serving communities across Southwest Kansas for more than 100 years, with the main bank in Syracuse and branches in Johnson, Garden City and Ulysses. The bank's roots are in agriculture, but they provide a wide array of products and services. They aim to help people with all their banking needs and to turn their dreams into reality. Visit www.fnb-windmill.com for additional info.

