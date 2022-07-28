LifePoint Health contributes $100,000 to Mayfield Graves Long-Term Recovery Group

Healthcare company selects Mayfield Graves Long-Term Recovery Group for second deployment of funding as part of its $1M pledge to support tornado recovery and rebuilding efforts in Mayfield, KY

LifePoint Health, a leading healthcare company dedicated to Making Communities Healthier®, announced today that it will donate $100,000 to assist Mayfield Graves Long-Term Recovery Group (LTRG) in its acquisition of office and warehouse space to store material donations for tornado victims. This gift is the second deployment of funding from LifePoint's $1 million pledge to help the community of Mayfield, Kentucky rebuild following the devastation caused by the December 2021 tornado that swept through the region. LifePoint owns and operates Jackson Purchase Medical Center (JPMC) in Mayfield, a 107-bed facility and the sole provider of acute care in Graves County.

Mayfield Graves Long-Term Recovery Group was established to address the needs of the community in response to damage sustained from natural disasters, specifically the December tornado. The group provides coordinated management and advocates for ongoing resources and preparedness within community agencies. The purchase of the office and warehouse space located at 1365 Luisa Lane in Mayfield will allow LTRG to store donations for tornado victims while new homes are being built. Without adequate storage, some donations have had to be turned down, which has impacted the community's recovery efforts. In addition to storage for building supplies, appliances and furniture, the space will house offices for case managers who have been working out of mobile units set up in parking lots. The office space will serve as an important meeting place for case managers to offer counseling and documentation services to tornado survivors, as well as a place for the LTRG to meet with partner organizations.

"We are excited to announce this $100,000 donation to the Long-Term Recovery Group as we continue to work to address basic human needs, including housing essentials, for tornado victims," said Dave Anderson, chief executive officer (CEO) of JPMC. "Securing this property for the LTRG will help fill a critical need for sufficient storage space for building materials and donated home goods and appliances. Our goal is to help ensure that everything contributed to support the rebuilding efforts of our community is appropriately utilized, and this is a great step toward making sure nothing goes to waste before the rebuilt homes are ready for their new occupants."

Between the two buildings on the four-acre property, there is more than 40,000 square feet available for storage. With the funding, LTRG has also acquired several resources to help facilitate its efforts, including a large box truck, a multi-passenger cargo van, three shipping containers, a forklift, multiple pallet jacks, a shrink-wrapping machine, racking and shelving, and office furniture.

"The contribution from LifePoint served as a catalyst for our fundraising efforts," said Ryan Drane, executive director for LTRG. "The company's investment in the long-term recovery of the community will serve thousands, and its impact will reach far beyond what we are able to store at our current warehouse location. Our community has seen the team at Jackson Purchase Medical Center step up time and time again. Whether it be responding to COVID-19 or treating those injured in the tornado, they are true heroes, and their willingness to give back continues to amaze all of us."

LTRG has pledged to confer the property to the city or country once it is no longer needed for long-term recovery efforts at no cost to the receiving entity.

"Not only will this building serve a crucial purpose now just six months after the tornado, but it will continue to provide economic development opportunities for Mayfield and Graves County for years to come," said Anderson.

The deployment of this funding and subsequent donations will be allocated through the LifePoint Disaster Response Fund, which was created as a mechanism for the company and its employees to help communities respond to disasters as they work to recover and rebuild.

About LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health is a leading healthcare provider that serves patients, clinicians, communities and partner organizations across the healthcare continuum. Driven by a mission of Making Communities Healthier, the company has a growing diversified healthcare delivery network comprised of more than 50,000 dedicated employees, 63 community hospital campuses, more than 30 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals and 170 additional sites of care, including managed acute rehabilitation units, outpatient centers and post-acute care facilities. Through its innovation strategy, LifePoint Forward, the company is developing meaningful solutions to enhance quality, increase access to care, and improve value across the LifePoint footprint and communities across the country. More information about the company can be found at LifePointHealth.net.

About Jackson Purchase Medical Center

A part of LifePoint Health, Jackson Purchase Medical Center is a 107-bed (all private), Joint Commission-accredited facility. The hospital is the sole provider of acute care in Graves County and has been serving patients from the eight counties of the Jackson Purchase since 1993. From emergent to elective, our facility offers a wide variety of inpatient and outpatient services, including those offered at the New Beginnings Birthing Center, the Advanced Healing Wound Care Center and our accredited chest pain center. Through incredible teamwork and a medical staff beyond what you typically find in a small town, Jackson Purchase Medical Center aims to deliver the best healthcare available in the greater Western Kentucky region. As we seek to achieve our mission of Making Communities Healthier®, we treat you like family because you are family.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005868/en/