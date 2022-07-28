NTS to Build World's Highest Capability LOCA Chamber in Partnership with NuScale to Bring Carbon-Free Nuclear Technology to Market

The advanced chamber will be used to qualify components of NuScale's ground-breaking small modular reactor technology.

National Technical Systems, Inc. ("NTS"), the leading independent provider of qualification testing, inspection, and certification solutions in North America, is excited to announce a business collaboration agreement with NuScale Power Corporation ("NuScale") to build a LOCA (Loss of Coolant Accident) chamber to bring carbon-free nuclear technology to market safely and efficiently. The chamber will be designed to test at a temperature of 700°F and a pressure of 1400 PSI. When completed, it will be the world's first LOCA chamber capable of testing at this pressure.

NuScale, an innovative nuclear energy provider, manufactures small modular reactor (SMR) technology to bring scalable energy solutions to market in regions with physical limitations. By partnering with NTS, NuScale will be able to qualify components of its technology to ensure regulatory compliance. The agreement allows NTS to begin development of an Equipment Qualification (EQ) Test Chamber, which will allow NuScale to mimic the range of environmental conditions under which equipment is required to function in order to meet Nuclear Regulatory Commission's and plant-specific requirements.

As part of the agreement, NTS will design, fabricate, and commission the EQ Chamber at its nuclear testing facility in Huntsville, AL. The chamber will support critical testing for equipment used in NuScale's small modular reactor (SMR) under a schedule in order to enable the timely delivery of NuScale Power Modules to customers by 2027.

"This collaboration agreement marks yet another milestone in our company's progress towards global deployment of our leading SMR technology," said Scott Bailey, Vice President, Supply Chain. "With NTS's expertise in nuclear-related testing and engineering along with NuScale's innovative design, the two companies will demonstrate compliance with all industry requirements during equipment qualification."

"NTS is honored that NuScale chose us in partnership to shape the future of the nuclear energy industry. We look forward to strengthening the industry alongside NuScale as we push the bounds of technology together," said Brad Ferguson, NTS's Director of Strategic Development, Nuclear Division. With the development of the new LOCA chamber, NTS is in position to test and qualify other technologies in the future.

