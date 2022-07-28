Blue Yonder Announces Strong Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second quarter SaaS revenue grew 38% year-over-year

Blue Yonder Holding, Inc. (Blue Yonder), announced unaudited results for the fiscal second quarter ending June 30, 2022. SaaS revenue grew to $125 million in Q2 2022, up 38% compared to Q2 2021 and comprised 40% of total revenue. SaaS annualized recurring revenue (ARR) for Q2 2022 was $514 million, up 29% compared to Q2 2021. Total subscription revenue1 represented 68% of total revenue.

"With strong results for the second quarter this year, Blue Yonder is well-positioned for continued success. I am so excited to be leading one of the largest supply chain software companies at such a critical time, when supply chain and e-commerce are at the center of every board room conversation. We will continue to elevate our leading platform and solution offerings to ensure our customers are successful in delivering on their consumer promises during this time of great disruption. Our goal is to fulfill their potential by leveraging a cloud-based, product-first strategy that enables customers to rapidly accelerate their digital transformations," said Duncan Angove, CEO, Blue Yonder.

Further demonstrating the company's industry leadership, Blue Yonder was recently positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in its 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)2. Blue Yonder is the only company recognized a Leader in three Gartner Magic Quadrant reports3 covering Supply Chain Planning, Transportation Management Systems and Warehouse Management Systems.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (unaudited)

Total revenue for Q2 2022 was $309 million, up $37 million or 14% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $211 million for Q2 2022, up $24 million or 13% compared to Q2 2021.

SaaS net revenue retention rate (NRR)4, a key metric which demonstrates that customers are expanding their business with Blue Yonder, was 108% for Q2 2022.

Q2 2022 Customer Momentum

Blue Yonder added 59 new customer logos in Q2 2022 and closed 19 new deals over $500,000. Some of the customers who selected or extended their footprint with Blue Yonder during the quarter include:

Americas: ABC Fine Wine, Armada, Federated Co-operatives Limited, Ingram Micro, InterChange Group, Panasonic North America

ABC Fine Wine, Armada, Federated Co-operatives Limited, Ingram Micro, InterChange Group, Panasonic North America APAC/EMEA: Avary Holding, Clipper Logistics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Panasonic Operational Excellence Co., Ltd., Sainsbury's, Seiyu Co., Ltd., Universal Robina Corporation, Yokohama India

Sources:

1 Subscription revenue includes fees from maintenance services, cloud services and term software licenses.

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, 1 June 2022.

3 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems," Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, 1 June 2022; "Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems," Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, 29 March 2022; "Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions," Amber Salley, Tim Payne, Pia Orup Lund, Janet Suleski, 16 May 2022.

4 Net revenue retention rate includes impact of customer attrition and expansion year over year and excludes impact from new customers.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you'll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

"Blue Yonder" is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name "Blue Yonder" is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005400/en/