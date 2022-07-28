Codenotary Launches First Software to Maintain Tamper-Proof Records of Software License Compliance

Auditable Change Management saves organizations substantial fees in licensing charges with more accurate, verifiable records
Codenotary, leaders in tamper-proof data protection, today announced Auditable Change Management (ACM), the first and only software that enables organizations to maintain a tamper-proof record of the changes in their application infrastructure to more efficiently manage licensing fees and achieve a significant operating expense (OPEX) reduction.
Until now, organizations were subjected to substantial licensing fees with much of the license remaining unused to allow for "headroom" to avoid violating license fees for maximum usage. With ACM, organizations do not need to pay for maximum VMware vSphere configurations – for software licenses such as Oracle Database, Java Runtime Environment (JRE), Microsoft SQL Server, SAP HANA – because they maintain verifiable, tamper-proof, accurate records for the resources they actually use.
"With our new ACM platform, organizations now have an indelible, precise record of their VMware infrastructure configuration and resource usage, along with time-stamped changes – providing proof of compliance with licensing terms," said Dennis Zimmer, co-founder and chief technology officer at Codenotary. "Support for additional infrastructure providers is scheduled in the near future."
Users of ACM benefit from knowing that they are complying with license requirements and that when a change in licensing is required, for example when migrating an application to a more powerful server, they are able to proactively reach out to the software vendor.
Codenotary is the primary maintainer of immudb, the first and only open source enterprise-class immutable database with data permanence at scale for demanding applications – up to billions of transactions per day. There have been more than 15 million downloads of immudb to date. Codenotary uses immudb as the tamper-proof foundation for its ACM product.
Auditable Change Management is now available starting at a cost of $550 per host annually. For more information, go here.
About Codenotary
With over 100 customers that includes top three banks in the U.S. and Europe, Codenotary brings easy to use trust and integrity into the software lifecycle by providing end-to-end cryptographically verifiable tracking and provenance for all artifacts, actions, and dependencies. Codenotary can be set up in minutes and can be fully integrated with modern CI/CD platforms. It is the only immutable and client-verifiable solution available that is capable of processing millions of transactions a second. With the Codenotary tamper-proof bill of materials, users can instantly identify untrusted components in their software builds. For more information, go to https://www.codenotary.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005178/en/
