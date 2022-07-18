Sinclair to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 3, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. SBGI will report its second quarter 2022 earnings results at 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Company plans to host a conference call later in August to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results of Diamond Sports Group.
The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net under "Investors." The dial-in number for the earnings call is 888-506-0062, with entry code 124579.
If you plan to participate on the conference call, please call at least two minutes prior to the start time and provide the entry code to the conference operator; or tell the operator that you are joining the Sinclair Earnings Conference Call.
If you are unable to listen to the live webcast or participate in the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available on Sinclair Broadcast Group's website at www.sbgi.net. This will be the only venue through which a replay will be available. The company's press release and any non-GAAP reconciliations will also be available on the website.
Members of the news media are welcome on the call in a listen-only mode. Key executives will be made available to members of the news media, time permitting, following the conference call.
The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.
