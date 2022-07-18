MOD Pizza Brings Back Five Seasonal Favorites This Summer With $7 "MOD Flashbacks"

Five Weeks, Five Craveable Pizzas, Each Return for a Limited Time

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC ("MOD Pizza", "MOD" or the "Company"), the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, announced it is bringing back five seasonal customer favorite pizzas beginning on Monday, July 18. Each week for five weeks, from July 18 to August 18, a different seasonal pizza will return as a limited-time offer at the special price of $7. Each "flashback" will be available Monday through Thursday via online ordering at MODPizza.com and in the MOD app.

Five Weeks of Customer Favorites

These craveable MOD Flashbacks incorporate tasty summer seasonal ingredients with a variety of flavor-packed toppings:

The Olivia, available July 18 – July 21. A delicious pesto-based favorite topped with shredded mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil, finished with a balsamic fig glaze swirl.

A delicious pesto-based favorite topped with shredded mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil, finished with a balsamic fig glaze swirl. The Ruthie, available July 25 – July 28. A traditional red sauce base topped with shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapenos, and freshly shredded parmesan, finished with a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey.

A traditional red sauce base topped with shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapenos, and freshly shredded parmesan, finished with a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey. The Lucia, available August 1 – August 4. A spiced Calabrian chili red sauce base topped with shredded mozzarella, fresh ricotta, smoky pepperoni, and fresh basil.

A spiced Calabrian chili red sauce base topped with shredded mozzarella, fresh ricotta, smoky pepperoni, and fresh basil. The Carmen, available August 8 – August 11. A pesto base topped with fresh spinach, shredded mozzarella, feta, crumbled bacon, artichokes, and jalapenos.

A pesto base topped with fresh spinach, shredded mozzarella, feta, crumbled bacon, artichokes, and jalapenos. The Fred, available August 15 – August 18. A red sauce topped with shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, sliced red onion, and fresh pineapple, finished with a BBQ swirl.

MOD Flashbacks are available for online and in-app ordering at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide.* For more information on MOD Rewards, please visit www.modpizza.com/rewards.

*The term "system-wide" refers to all company-operated and licensed store locations.

The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style, and compelling value to the world of pizza. The Company serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 40 toppings and sauces, all for one incredible price. Today, MOD is the largest fast casual pizza concept and one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in North America. With over 500 stores across 29 states and Canada, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work by providing community and opportunity to over 10,000 Squad members. For more information, please visit http://www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

