Cherokee Federal Achieves Record Growth, Claims No. 54 Spot on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of Top Federal Contractors

11th annual analysis shows 66-spot jump for CNB's federal contracting division, Cherokee Federal

Cherokee Federal, the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses (CNB), today announced it is ranked No. 54 on the top 200 list of federal contractors published by Bloomberg Government in the 11th annual BGOV200. Rankings are based on fiscal year 2021 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. The organization and its team of companies improved 66 spots from the prior year's listing.

"It is with great pride that we are consistently called upon to serve our government partners, providing high-quality and mission-critical support here at home and abroad," said Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses. "Even more rewarding is the meaningful nature of many of the projects completed over the last year that aligned with the mission of our organization."

Cherokee Federal's experienced team of more than 30 tribally owned federal contracting companies manages thousands of projects for more than 60 federal clients across the globe. Whether it is humanitarian relief, national security and foreign policy, technology, health care or logistics, the organization is committed to helping federal clients build solutions, solve complex challenges and serve America's interests across the globe.

"It is an incredible honor to once again be recognized as a top federal contractor by Bloomberg Government," said Steven Bilby, president of Cherokee Federal. "The dedication and sophistication of our workforce and offerings, combined with superior execution alongside our government partners on critical missions, continues to position our organization on a solid growth trajectory."

The 11th annual BGOV200 edition is the culmination of extensive data cleansing and analysis of areas such as company hierarchy, contract title, and agency assignments. Data integrity makes this the premier source for government contract practitioners trying to make sense of shifts in the competitive landscape.

"We're honored to recognize Cherokee Nation Businesses as one of the top federal contractors for fiscal 2021," said Kerry Lenahan, General Manager and Head of Government Contracting Solutions, Bloomberg Government. "This year's BGOV200 finds a decline in government contracting spending that aligns with ongoing consolidation of government suppliers, with fewer, bigger contracts going to larger companies. In this environment of increased competition, Bloomberg Government makes it easier for customers to understand the competitive landscape as well as overall market trends and identify the best partners to help their business grow."

To download a copy of the BGOV200, please visit http://onb-gov.com/tNu450JVTQM.

To learn more about Cherokee Federal, go to https://cherokee-federal.com.

About Cherokee Nation Businesses

Cherokee Nation Businesses is the tribally owned holding company of the largest Indian Nation in the United States. The Cherokee Nation and its businesses employ 11,000 people. CNB blends its heritage of ingenuity with modern business experience to solve complex challenges, serve clients nationwide and to remain one of the drivers of Cherokee Nation's prosperity and stability. CNB owns companies in the consulting, health sciences, hospitality, real estate, technology, distribution and logistics, engineering, manufacturing, construction and environmental services industries. For more information, please visit https://cherokeenationbusinesses.com or follow CNB on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cherokee Federal

Cherokee Federal and its team of tribal companies is owned by Cherokee Nation Businesses — the economic engine of Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. The mission of Cherokee Federal is to build a talented team that provides innovative solutions that solve America's greatest challenges and serves Cherokee Nation with strong conviction and heart. For more information, please visit cherokee-federal.com or follow Cherokee Federal on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Bloomberg Government

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit Bloomberg Government.

