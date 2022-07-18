Harbor Capital Advisors Expands ETF Suite with Second Corporate Culture Strategy

ETF Will Be Powered by Irrational Capital's Human Capital Factor Scores

Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. ("Harbor"), a premier multi-manager investment firm offering access to innovative and specialized expertise across a range of investment strategies and vehicles, today announced that it is adding to its exchange-traded fund (ETF) lineup by bringing a new Harbor Corporate Culture ETF (HCFI) to market in October, upon completion of the registration process. This offering is in addition to the firm's growing lineup of ETFs across investment themes and asset classes. Along with ETFs, Harbor Capital offers a curated experience of mutual funds and collective investment trusts (CITs).

The fully transparent ETF will seek to provide investment results that correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the CIBC Human Capital Index (the "Index").

The Index consists of a modified market-weighted portfolio of equity securities of approximately 150 U.S. companies identified by Irrational Capital LLC ("Irrational Capital") as those it believes to possess strong corporate culture based on its proprietary scoring methodology. The Index was developed by CIBC World Markets, Inc. (the "Index Provider").

Co-founded by world-renowned behavioral scientist Dan Ariely, Irrational Capital is an investment research and development firm that applies workplace behavioral science, financial acumen, and data science to capture the powerful connection between human capital and financial outcomes.

"Following the launch of HAPY, our Corporate Culture Leaders ETF, we've seen strong investor interest in human capital investing. With the launch of HCFI, we're excited to bring to market a more diversified, sector constrained approach built on the same foundational data and process. Human capital remains a critical intangible asset that is difficult to measure but key to a company's success. As we expand our partnership with Dan Ariely and Irrational Capital, we're confident that their insights create a compelling option for clients interested in this new field of investing," said Kristof Gleich, Harbor Capital's President and CIO.

About Harbor Capital

Harbor is dedicated to helping clients achieve investment objectives with an active, cost-aware investing approach. For more than 30 years, our investment team has served as a guide for clients, developing portfolio strategies based on rigorous research and market analysis; sourcing select specialists and deep insights in each asset class; and evaluating performance to ensure that decisions remain in the best interests of our clients. Headquartered in Chicago, Harbor Capital Advisors had total assets under management of approximately $45 billion as of May 31, 2022. For more information, visit harborcapital.com.

About Irrational Capital

Irrational Capital is an investment research firm that applies workplace behavioral science, financial acumen and data science to quantify the impact of corporate culture and employee motivation on financial performance. Through cutting edge research on large, and often proprietary, data sets, Irrational Capital works with partners to provide access to investment strategies offering exposure to the Human Capital Factor, the first systematic, quantitative and investable measurement of the link between workplace environments/culture and positive-future equity returns. Irrational Capital was founded in 2017 and is headquartered outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. To learn more about Irrational Capital, please visit www.irrational.capital.

NOTE: INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS SUBJECT TO COMPLETION OR AMENDMENT. THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT RELATING TO THESE SECURITIES HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC BUT HAS NOT YET BEEN DECLARED EFFECTIVE. THESE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE SOLD NOR MAY OFFERS TO BUY BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO THE TIME THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT BECOMES EFFECTIVE. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL THESE SECURITIES AND IS NOT SOLICITING AN OFFER TO BUY THESE SECURITIES IN ANY STATE WHERE THE OFFER OR SALE IS NOT PERMITTED. AN INDICATION OF INTEREST IN RESPONSE TO THIS ADVERTISEMENT WILL INVOLVE NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND.

CALL 1-800-422-1050 TO OBTAIN A PRE-EFFECTIVE PROSPECTUS. BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER A FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES, AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE YOU INVEST.

All investments involve risk including the possible loss of principal.

There is no guarantee that the investment objective of the Fund will be achieved. Stock markets are volatile and equity values can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market and economic conditions. The Fund may not exactly track the performance of the Index with perfect accuracy at all times. Tracking error may occur because of pricing differences, timing and costs incurred by the fund or during times of heightened market volatility.

The Fund relies on the Index provider's methodology in assessing whether a company may be considered a corporate culture leader. There is no guarantee that the construction methodology will accurately assess a company to include or exclude it from the index which could have an adverse effect on the Fund's returns. The Fund's assets may be concentrated in a particular sector or industries to the extent the Index is concentrated and is subject to the risk that economic, political, or other market conditions that have a negative effect on that sector or industry will negatively impact the value of the Fund.

Companies in the information technology sector can be significantly affected by short product cycles, obsolescence of existing technology, impairment or loss of intellectual property rights, falling prices and profits, competition from new market entrants, government regulation and other factors.

Unlike mutual funds, ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. The ETF is new and has limited operating history to judge.

Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV). Market price returns are based upon the closing composite market price and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

The CIBC Human Capital Index consists of a modified market-weighted portfolio of the equity securities of U.S. companies identified by Irrational Capital LLC ("Irrational Capital") as those it believes to possess strong corporate culture based on its proprietary scoring methodology. The Index is developed by CIBC World Markets, Inc. (the "Index Provider"), Irrational Capital evaluates companies based on a proprietary, rules-based scoring methodology it developed by leveraging its research in behavioral science, data science and human capital.

Constituents of the Solactive GBS United States 500 Index (the "index universe") at the time of Index reconstitution are eligible for inclusion in the Index. Each company in the index universe that is also identified by Irrational Capital on its list of high-scoring companies (based on the most current scores as of each reconstitution) will be included in the Index. Index constituents in the same sector are weighted based on their float-adjusted market capitalizations. On reconstitution dates, the Index will target the same sector weights as the index universe. If after the Index's weighting and capping rules are applied, a sector's weight in the Index would be less than its weight in the index universe, the Index will hold exchange-traded funds that invest specifically in the stocks and securities of the corresponding sector (known as sector ETFs), or such other sector proxy as the Index Provider may determine, to fill the remaining weight and ensure sector neutrality as compared with the index universe. The index listed is unmanaged and does not reflect fees and expenses and is not available for direct investment.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC. is the Distributor of the Harbor Corporate Culture ETF.

