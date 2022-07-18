Ardurra Group, Inc. Acquires 300 Engineering Group, P.A.

Ardurra Group, Inc. (Ardurra) has acquired and merged with 300 Engineering Group, P.A. (300 Engineering), a 50-person Water/Wastewater and Public Works firm based in Miami, FL.

Ardurra Group is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 firm providing consulting and engineering services to public and private entities throughout the United States. With the addition of 300 Engineering, Ardurra further expands its service offerings and presence in the Southeast.

300 Engineering will operate as 300 Engineering, an Ardurra Group Company, from its offices Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Ardurra's President & CEO, Ernesto Aguilar, explained, "300 Engineering has an exemplary reputation of providing great service and engineering solutions to their clients. We are thrilled to welcome them to Team Ardurra as we share the same vision to build a powerhouse company delivering opportunities for staff and provide great service to our clients."

Franklin A Torrealba, President of 300 Engineering adds, "As 300 Engineering moves forward on its growth path, we identified Ardurra as the ideal partner to continue to provide cost-effective, personalized, and technically sound professional services to our clients, while promoting the career advancement of our staff and providing value to the communities that we serve."

Ashley Chang, a Vice President at RTC Partners noted, "We are excited about having the talented professionals at 300 Engineering join Ardurra and foresee a strong partnership giving a shared entrepreneurial spirit and complementary firm values. We look forward to the significant growth opportunities that can be unlocked in South Florida under the two businesses' combined expertise and experience."

Greenberg Traurig, LLP, acted as legal counsel and CohnReznick, LLP, acted as financial and tax advisor on behalf of Ardurra.

Ardurra Group, Inc. operates as a portfolio company of RTC Partners, LP. RTC Partners is a Miami-based private equity firm that partners with managers of middle market companies to unlock growth opportunities. Further information is available at www.rtcpartners.com.

