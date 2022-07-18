Ardurra Group, Inc. Acquires 300 Engineering Group, P.A.

Ardurra Group, Inc. (Ardurra) has acquired and merged with 300 Engineering Group, P.A. (300 Engineering), a 50-person Water/Wastewater and Public Works firm based in Miami, FL.
Ardurra Group is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 firm providing consulting and engineering services to public and private entities throughout the United States. With the addition of 300 Engineering, Ardurra further expands its service offerings and presence in the Southeast.
300 Engineering will operate as 300 Engineering, an Ardurra Group Company, from its offices Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
Ardurra's President & CEO, Ernesto Aguilar, explained, "300 Engineering has an exemplary reputation of providing great service and engineering solutions to their clients. We are thrilled to welcome them to Team Ardurra as we share the same vision to build a powerhouse company delivering opportunities for staff and provide great service to our clients."
Franklin A Torrealba, President of 300 Engineering adds, "As 300 Engineering moves forward on its growth path, we identified Ardurra as the ideal partner to continue to provide cost-effective, personalized, and technically sound professional services to our clients, while promoting the career advancement of our staff and providing value to the communities that we serve."
Ashley Chang, a Vice President at RTC Partners noted, "We are excited about having the talented professionals at 300 Engineering join Ardurra and foresee a strong partnership giving a shared entrepreneurial spirit and complementary firm values. We look forward to the significant growth opportunities that can be unlocked in South Florida under the two businesses' combined expertise and experience."
Greenberg Traurig, LLP, acted as legal counsel and CohnReznick, LLP, acted as financial and tax advisor on behalf of Ardurra.
Ardurra Group, Inc. operates as a portfolio company of RTC Partners, LP. RTC Partners is a Miami-based private equity firm that partners with managers of middle market companies to unlock growth opportunities. Further information is available at www.rtcpartners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005703/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.