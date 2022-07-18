Synoptek Hosts Webinar on Importance of Leveraging Technology as a Strategic Differentiator to Enhance Organizational Growth and ROI

Leading Business and IT Consulting Firm Showcases Survey Proof Points for Implementing Technology to Achieve Optimal Business Results
Synoptek, a leading global business and IT transformation advisory and consulting firm, today announced its upcoming webinar, "Enhance ROI & Business Growth: A Roadmap Using Tech as a Differentiator" on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT, which will discuss how leveraging technology as a strategic point-of-difference creates better business outcomes.
Hosted by CEO, Tim Britt and consulting practice director, Jerry McGlynn, the virtual event will touch on key takeaways from a recent tech benchmark study commissioned by Synoptek earlier this year that examined the role technology plays in an organization's overall business trajectory. The survey explored the strategic, operational, financial and risk impact of technology on business outcomes for 119 enterprises. The study's findings serve as a guide to help organizations benchmark their progress and identify steps to achieve meaningful growth.
"Today, it is important to understand that every organization is a technology organization – no matter what industry you're in. Especially in a post-pandemic world, technology is crucial to the success of nearly any business and needs to be implemented strategically if an organization wishes to meet its short- and long-term goals," said Synoptek chief executive officer, Tim Britt. "We commissioned this study to provide our customers with deeper insights around technology adoption as a growth accelerator and I am eager to spread awareness around its compelling findings."
Synoptek also issued a white paper synthesizing the survey results to serve as a resource for enterprises interested in exploring tech as a key driver for organizational growth. The white paper reveals various key takeaways from the survey as it relates to investment priorities, outcomes achieved and more while presenting an analysis based on in-depth study around the current and future adoption of technology.
Topics discussed during the webinar will include:
- The impact of technology on business
- Technologies that industries need to incorporate in today's digital era
- The importance of implementing a strategic organizational roadmap to get to the top level
- The challenges in the tech adoption journey
- How tapping a comprehensive IT services partner can help
"There is true power in leveraging tech as a strategic differentiator," said Jerry McGlynn, Synoptek consulting practice director. "For one, it can help to immerse siloed departments and systems into a more well-defined, enterprise-wide strategy. Additionally, it can improve efficiency, open up new streams of revenue and provide far more value to customers long-term."
Register for the webinar here or visit www.synoptek.com to learn more.
About Synoptek: Synoptek is a global business and technology consulting and advisory firm that helps companies envision, transform and evolve. As a global systems integrator and managed technology services provider, Synoptek partners with organizations worldwide to help them navigate the ever-changing technology landscape and build solid foundations for their business. With its comprehensive offerings, global workforce and strategic technology partnerships, Synoptek helps organizations grow their business while optimizing and protecting their ecosystem. With growth, ownership, inclusivity and philanthropy embedded in its DNA, Synoptek is committed to delivering improved business results and unmatched service to all its stakeholders. Discover more at www.synoptek.com, or connect with Synoptek on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
