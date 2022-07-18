Priority Promotes Ranjana Ram to Chief Operating Officer

Priority Technology Holdings (Priority) PRTH, a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store and send money, today announced the promotion of Ranjana Ram from Executive Vice President of Corporate Development to Chief Operating Officer. As Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Ram will provide company-wide leadership, team management and vision as she oversees the implementation of Priority's forward-focused strategies.
"Ranjana is exceptionally qualified for this role and in many ways her promotion recognizes the pivotal role she has already played," said Tom Priore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Priority. "She most recently served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, successfully leading all of Priority's transaction activity since the company's inception, including our 2018 public offering. She is a change agent and a strategist and her relentless focus and keen ability to achieve operational excellence is what makes this promotion a natural progression for Ranjana in her career, as well as for Priority."
With over 18 years of experience in banking and payments, Ram has worked with nearly every aspect of Priority's business, including payment operations in both SMB the B2B payments business units. Prior to her tenure at Priority, Ram worked at Institutional Credit Partners and at Credit Suisse focused on financial analysis, investment banking and structured credit securitizations. Ram is a CFA charterholder and graduate of the University of Michigan.
