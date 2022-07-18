Business Health Insurance Company Evry Health Expands Texas Coverage to Austin, San Antonio and Houston

Evry Health's expansion furthered by company's accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance
Evry Health, a tech-savvy employer health insurance company, announced today it has expanded its reliable, value-based health care to Austin, Houston and San Antonio. Launched earlier this year with a focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) business-to-business market, Evry Health is transforming the healthcare industry with its software automation yielding lowered healthcare costs for businesses, in addition to its model of no deductibles or copays for in-network care and its expansive, tailor-made benefit plans and rewards programs that encourage preventative health and access to care.
"Our expansion within the ‘Texas triangle' underscores our mission of providing more employers and their employees with increased access to quality, affordable care which is especially important in today's market afflicted by inflation," said Chris Gay, Evry Health's CEO. "Expanding our services outside of DFW will help thousands more people have access to great benefits without having to pay exorbitant prices. Our team has worked hard to provide an innovative group health insurance plan that is within reach for Austin, San Antonio and Houston residents."
Evry Health is extending its Texas presence beyond Dallas-Fort Worth to these three key cities with in-demand employer health insurance benefits, targeting companies with 100 - 2,000 employees. The company has continued to experience momentum since its launch. It has built and expanded its extensive local medical network, focusing on the highest quality physicians and health systems, in addition to receiving accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).
Accreditation demonstrates Evry's commitment to quality healthcare – this ranking is based on NCQA's evaluation of the quality of care patients receive, how happy patients are with their care and health plans' efforts to keep improving its services. To receive accreditation, health plans must support care that keeps members at optimum levels of health while also controlling costs and meeting government and purchaser requirements.
"This accreditation is testament to our commitment to build all our processes and procedures with great sophistication and quality from day one," said Dr. Mamata Majmundar, chief medical officer at Evry Health. "We are redefining group health insurance and remain focused on overhauling the healthcare experience with our structure, processes, clinical quality and patient satisfaction."
NCQA is the most widely recognized and top healthcare accreditation program in the United States, providing a current, rigorous and comprehensive framework for essential quality improvement and measurement, yielding increased transparency and accountability to highlight top performers in the industry.
As further evidence of Evry's commitment to quality care, patient satisfaction and greater transparency, the company recently published its price transparency data on its website to comply with new federal regulations.
Companies across all of Texas' major cities now have access to Evry Health's nation-wide network that provides coverage no matter where employees travel to or work from, in addition to tailored wellness plans that come at no cost to the employer or their employees. These wide-ranging, optional wellness solutions are helping incentivize greater employee health with access to free resources and tools, and an Evry Health Reward Card and rewards program that is different from other group health insurance plans.
Evry Health's expansion into these key Texas markets is indicative of the company's rapid growth and continued hiring plans with more staffing operations, customer support, claim administration, software engineers and care coordinators to be a part of its concierge care team for members.
About Evry Health
Headquartered in Dallas, Evry Health is not your standard health plan. We're on a mission to make healthcare affordable, transparent and high quality again by providing expanded benefits at an affordable price, lowering premiums by up to 20%. We're building the health insurance we've always wanted for ourselves, with a high-tech, mobile-first experience focused on helping people live better, healthier lives. For more information, visit http://www.evryhealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005669/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.