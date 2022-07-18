Business Health Insurance Company Evry Health Expands Texas Coverage to Austin, San Antonio and Houston

Evry Health's expansion furthered by company's accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance

Evry Health, a tech-savvy employer health insurance company, announced today it has expanded its reliable, value-based health care to Austin, Houston and San Antonio. Launched earlier this year with a focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) business-to-business market, Evry Health is transforming the healthcare industry with its software automation yielding lowered healthcare costs for businesses, in addition to its model of no deductibles or copays for in-network care and its expansive, tailor-made benefit plans and rewards programs that encourage preventative health and access to care.

"Our expansion within the ‘Texas triangle' underscores our mission of providing more employers and their employees with increased access to quality, affordable care which is especially important in today's market afflicted by inflation," said Chris Gay, Evry Health's CEO. "Expanding our services outside of DFW will help thousands more people have access to great benefits without having to pay exorbitant prices. Our team has worked hard to provide an innovative group health insurance plan that is within reach for Austin, San Antonio and Houston residents."

Evry Health is extending its Texas presence beyond Dallas-Fort Worth to these three key cities with in-demand employer health insurance benefits, targeting companies with 100 - 2,000 employees. The company has continued to experience momentum since its launch. It has built and expanded its extensive local medical network, focusing on the highest quality physicians and health systems, in addition to receiving accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

Accreditation demonstrates Evry's commitment to quality healthcare – this ranking is based on NCQA's evaluation of the quality of care patients receive, how happy patients are with their care and health plans' efforts to keep improving its services. To receive accreditation, health plans must support care that keeps members at optimum levels of health while also controlling costs and meeting government and purchaser requirements.

"This accreditation is testament to our commitment to build all our processes and procedures with great sophistication and quality from day one," said Dr. Mamata Majmundar, chief medical officer at Evry Health. "We are redefining group health insurance and remain focused on overhauling the healthcare experience with our structure, processes, clinical quality and patient satisfaction."

NCQA is the most widely recognized and top healthcare accreditation program in the United States, providing a current, rigorous and comprehensive framework for essential quality improvement and measurement, yielding increased transparency and accountability to highlight top performers in the industry.

As further evidence of Evry's commitment to quality care, patient satisfaction and greater transparency, the company recently published its price transparency data on its website to comply with new federal regulations.

Companies across all of Texas' major cities now have access to Evry Health's nation-wide network that provides coverage no matter where employees travel to or work from, in addition to tailored wellness plans that come at no cost to the employer or their employees. These wide-ranging, optional wellness solutions are helping incentivize greater employee health with access to free resources and tools, and an Evry Health Reward Card and rewards program that is different from other group health insurance plans.

Evry Health's expansion into these key Texas markets is indicative of the company's rapid growth and continued hiring plans with more staffing operations, customer support, claim administration, software engineers and care coordinators to be a part of its concierge care team for members.

About Evry Health

Headquartered in Dallas, Evry Health is not your standard health plan. We're on a mission to make healthcare affordable, transparent and high quality again by providing expanded benefits at an affordable price, lowering premiums by up to 20%. We're building the health insurance we've always wanted for ourselves, with a high-tech, mobile-first experience focused on helping people live better, healthier lives. For more information, visit http://www.evryhealth.com.

