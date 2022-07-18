Laserfiche Appoints Karl Chan as Chief Executive Officer

Peter Wayman named president and Michael Allen named chief technology officer.
Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — announced today that CEO Chris Wacker will retire as CEO effective Aug. 1, 2022. Wacker will retain his position as chairman of the board of directors. Karl Chan, currently president and CTO will assume the position of CEO, taking on the day-to-day leadership of the organization.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005641/en/
Chris Wacker will retire as Laserfiche CEO effective Aug. 1, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
"Karl is an extraordinary business leader and visionary technologist who has been instrumental in Laserfiche's success for the past 30 years," said Wacker. "The company is entering a new era of accelerated innovation and digital transformation, and Karl is well positioned to lead Laserfiche to continued global growth."
Wacker has been with Laserfiche for 35 years and has been instrumental in building the Laserfiche business worldwide. His commitment to customer and business innovation has led the company to consistent grow worldwide across multiple industries.
Chan has more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry. As a leader in Laserfiche's development department, he played a key role in the development of Laserfiche business process automation and forms, as well as the company's focus on Laserfiche Cloud. He has a master's degree in computer science and bachelor's degree in engineering. In 2015, Chan received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Los Angeles Business Journal.
Laserfiche also announced that Peter Wayman will be stepping into the role of president, and Michael Allen will be appointed chief technology officer.
"I'm honored to be selected to lead Laserfiche, a company that has been a technology pioneer since its beginnings," said Chan. "The rapid pace of change we are seeing today means that there is abundant need for process automation and digital transformation. I'm excited to drive the delivery of innovative solutions that will empower our customers and enrich the world."
About Laserfiche
Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.
Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing—use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.
Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.
Connect with Laserfiche:
Laserfiche Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005641/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.