Boulevard Named One of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®

Boulevard (www.joinblvd.com), provider of the client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses, today announced that it has been honored by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work® as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials. This is Boulevard's first time being named to the prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Boulevard is one of the country's best companies to work for.

For the highly competitive list of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work compared the survey responses of more than 413,000 millennials to those of other generations in its annual study of more than 1 million employees across the U.S. A global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and effective leadership, Great Place to Work uses rigorous analytics to provide independent company assessments based entirely on employees' feedback about their workplace experience.

"We are incredibly grateful to be recognized on such a distinguished list alongside so many other deserving companies," said Lauren Nuttall, vice president, people, Boulevard. "This honor is first and foremost a testament to the empathic, selfless, and collaborative nature of our team members. Their collective commitment to each other and our customers is what makes Boulevard a great place to work, not just for millennials, but for anyone looking to do the best work of their lives."

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any other aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"These companies value their millennial workers by showing genuine care, flexibility, and purpose in ways that matter to this generation," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "They expect company values to be lived by their leaders, which, in turn, elicits their loyalty and trust. Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Millennials for their hard work."

Recognition as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials is the latest in a series of awards and accolades Boulevard has achieved in 2022. In March, Boulevard achieved certification by Great Place to Work for 2022. Among Boulevard team members surveyed by Great Place to Work:

98 percent say people are made to feel welcome when they join Boulevard

99 percent say people are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation

98 percent say people are treated fairly regardless of their race or gender

99 percent of employees say they're able to take time off from work whenever they think it's necessary.

Overall, 96 percent of employees surveyed say Boulevard is a great place to work, compared to just 57 percent at the typical U.S.-based company.

Further reflecting Boulevard's status as a workplace of choice, the company was named one of America's Best Startup Employers for 2022 by Forbes, ranking 33rd on the prestigious listing of the 500 best startup employers in the U.S. based on employee satisfaction, employer reputation, and company growth. Additionally, Boulevard was recently named one of the 50 Best Small Companies to Work For in 2022 by Built In LA, while also ranking second on dot.LA's list of the area's hottest startups of 2022.

Having already more than doubled the size of its workforce in the past 12 months, Boulevard continues to hire. The company's workforce is 100 percent remote. Interested applicants can view a full list of available openings here.

About Boulevard

Boulevard offers the first and only client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses. Boulevard empowers business owners and professionals alike to deliver personable, enjoyable experiences to their clients through online appointment scheduling, messaging, and payments that are simple, elegant, and reliable. Founded in 2016, Boulevard has earned the trust of thousands of salons and spas across the nation by delivering the world-class technology and genuine, human, personable service they deserve. To learn more, visit joinblvd.com.

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials by gathering and analyzing over 1 million confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com

