Dana Mountjoy Named Partner at Bober Markey Fedorovich

Wadsworth resident Dana E. Mountjoy, CPA, was promoted to partner at Bober Markey Fedorovich (BMF, www.bmf.cpa), a top 20 Northeast Ohio CPA and advisory firm. Mountjoy was elected to Partner following her tenure as a Senior Manager in the firm's Assurance and Advisory Services department.
Mountjoy joined BMF in 2014 as an Audit Supervisor after beginning her career at a Big 4 accounting firm. Since joining the firm, Dana has taken on various leadership roles in firm administration and staff development. In addition to her work with clients, she serves as a member and advocate for the firm's Strategic Planning Steering Committee, which is responsible for maintaining the operational vision
"Dana brings a powerful blend of consulting and relationship-building skills to her work that will prove invaluable on the partnership team," said Cindy Johnson, partner and a member of the firm's Executive Committee. "Her passion for the consulting side of our business is critical for the firm as we expand into new service areas to augment our traditional audit and tax practices."
Mountjoy received her bachelor's degree in accounting from Grove City College in Pennsylvania. For the past six years, she has led the United Way fundraising efforts within BMF, raising more than $60,000 annually from staff-led donation and raffle programs. She also serves as treasurer for The Blick Center and on the board of Main Street Wadsworth, an organization dedicated to the revitalization and restoration of its historic downtown.
"I enjoy working with our clients on improving performance on multiple fronts of their businesses," said Mountjoy. "Many are experiencing generational transitions and changes in leadership, or particularly during the past few years are growing rapidly and need to rely on strong financial foundations to fund their expansions. It is exciting to work alongside savvy clients to put plans and systems in place that help them achieve their own dreams."
About BMF
Since 1959, Bober Markey Fedorovich has provided clients with quality service and leadership through the dedication and commitment of our most experienced professionals. Serving some of the leading public companies, closely held organizations, and private equity firms in greater Akron, Cleveland and surrounding regions, our experience spans a variety of industries, including those with multi-state and global operations.
We specialize in accounting, audit, tax, business advisory services, litigation support, valuation and transaction advisory services, with focus on privately held businesses, private equity groups and SEC companies. BMF is a member of Allinial Global, Financial Consulting Group and is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.
A nationally recognized firm, Bober Markey Fedorovich is listed as a Top 300 Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting in 2021 and was also recognized by that organization as a "2021 Best of the Best Firm." BMF was among only 50 firms in the nation to receive this distinction.
