T-Mobile to Host Q2 2022 Earnings Call on July 27, 2022

Mike Sievert, president & chief executive officer, and Peter Osvaldik, executive vice president & chief financial officer of T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS look forward to discussing second quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The call will be accessible via the dial-in details below as well as a webcast link on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. The earnings release, Investor Factbook, and other related materials will be available at approximately 7:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at TMUS Investor Relations.
|
Access via Phone (audio only):
|
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
|
|
Time:
|
8:00 a.m. (EDT)
|
US/Canada:
|
866-575-6534
|
International:
|
+1 856-344-9215
|
Participant Passcode:
|
9665247
Have a question? Those interested in submitting questions during the earnings call can do so by also sending a tweet to @TMobileIR or @MikeSievert using $TMUS.
A replay of the earnings call will be available for two weeks starting shortly after the call concludes and can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 (toll free) or +1-719-457-0820 (international). The passcode required to listen to the replay is 9665247.
To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.
T-Mobile Social Media
Investors and others should note that we announce material financial and operational information to our investors using our investor relations website (https://investor.t-mobile.com), newsroom website (https://t-mobile.com/news), press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. We also intend to use certain social media accounts as means of disclosing information about us and our services and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (the @TMobileIR Twitter account (https://twitter.com/TMobileIR) and the @MikeSievert Twitter (https://twitter.com/MikeSievert) account, which Mr. Sievert also uses as a means for personal communications and observations, and the @TMobileCFO Twitter Account (https://twitter.com/tmobilecfo), and our CFO's LinkedIn account (https://www.linkedin.com/in/peter-osvaldik-3887394), both of which Mr. Osvaldik also uses as a means for personal communication and observations). The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations website.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.
