Southland Credit Union Launches Mobile Cryptocurrency Service Alongside $5 Bitcoin Promotion

Southland is the second credit union in the Southern California area to offer cryptocurrency buying and selling services through NYDIG

Southland Credit Union, a billion-dollar credit union, today announced the company's partnership with NYDIG, a leading bitcoin company. As the latest early adopter of cryptocurrency services, Southland will be the second credit union in the Southern California area to offer cryptocurrency buying and selling services. Through a fully integrated digital banking mobile app feature, Southland Credit Union Members can now buy, sell and hold bitcoin in a secure digital asset account.

The Los Alamitos-based credit union is the second credit union in the Southern California area to launch cryptocurrency services with NYDIG. To celebrate the rollout of the new cryptocurrency feature, Southland Members that enroll before October 18 will receive $5 in free bitcoin.

"After the successful launch of our enhanced digital banking services in 2021, Southland made a commitment to continue delivering cutting-edge technologies to our Members," said Southland President and CEO Tom Lent. "Credit unions like Southland have an opportunity to provide safe and accessible cryptocurrency services to our Members, and we are excited to integrate this technology into our digital banking platform."

Southland's cryptocurrency mobile app feature will offer quick and easy enrollment, no hidden fees and the convenience of funding bitcoin purchases directly from a Southland account.

While bitcoin will initially be the only digital currency available to buy and sell in the credit union's mobile app, Southland intends to explore ways to expand its cryptocurrency offerings in the future. Southland's digital banking provider Alkami has also partnered with NYDIG to facilitate the delivery of the mobile feature to app users.

"NYDIG is thrilled to partner with the forward-thinking team at Southland," said Rahm McDaniel, Head of Banking Solutions at NYDIG. "As the second credit union in the Southern California area to launch bitcoin services with NYDIG, this partnership is monumental for the wider adoption of bitcoin, and marks one more step towards NYDIG's vision of bitcoin for all."

Southland Credit Union membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Los Angeles County or Orange County, California.

About Southland Credit Union

Southland Credit Union is a $1 billion credit union that serves more than 60,000 Members in Orange and Los Angeles Counties. Branch locations are in Long Beach, Los Alamitos, Downey, Carson, Santa Monica, St. John's Health Center and the Los Angeles Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles.

Operating as a not-for-profit financial cooperative, Southland is dedicated to providing our Members with exceptional, comprehensive and innovative financial solutions, delivered with uniquely personal Southland service. For more information, visit https://www.southlandcu.org/digital-banking/cryptocurrency/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005009/en/