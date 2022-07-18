CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Statement Regarding ITC Injury Determination Concerning Imports of UAN from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago

Today, the U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC") made a negative final injury determination concerning its investigation of imports of urea ammonium nitrate solutions ("UAN") from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago ("Trinidad").

"We are disappointed that the International Trade Commission has determined the U.S. UAN industry has not been harmed by the unfair trade practices from state-subsidized entities underpinning UAN imports from Russia and Trinidad that were clearly established through thorough and impartial investigations by the U.S. government," said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. "Unfortunately, this outcome will perpetuate an unlevel playing field for a domestic industry that has invested billions of dollars in the U.S. to ensure American farmers have a reliable source of UAN fertilizer."

Today's ITC's decision follows the U.S. Department of Commerce's ("Commerce") final affirmative AD/CVD determinations in June 2022. Commerce found that imports from Russia are dumped (i.e., sold at less than fair value) at rates ranging from 8.16% to 122.93%, and unfairly subsidized at rates ranging from 6.27% to 9.66%. In addition, Commerce found that imports from Trinidad are dumped at a rate of 111.71% and unfairly subsidized at a rate of 1.83%.

Commerce and the ITC initiated their investigations in July 2021 in response to petitions filed by CF Industries through certain of its production facilities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005621/en/