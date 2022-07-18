MEDIA ALERT: 2022 Congressional Pig Book Virtual Press Conference

The little pink book that makes Washington, D.C. squeal is back. On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) will release the 2022 Congressional Pig Book at a virtual press conference at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/CAGW.
The 2022 Congressional Pig Book features a complete database of pork projects identified by CAGW and the 2022 Pig Book Summary profiles the most egregious examples of earmarks from the fiscal year (FY) 2022 appropriations bills. This is the 30th edition of CAGW's exposé of pork-barrel spending.
We will be joined live by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa.) and Reps. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) and Tom McClintock (Calif.). We will also air pre-recorded messages from Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and Rick Scott (R-S.C.), and Reps. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.).
** Members of the media who wish to attend the press conference must RSVP to CAGW Communications Director Alex Abrams by e-mail at aabrams@cagw.org **
If you have any questions, would like to schedule an interview, or request a hard copy of the book, please contact CAGW Communications Director Alex Abrams at aabrams@cagw.org, or by calling (202) 271-3979.
CAGW is the nation's largest nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in government.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005598/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.