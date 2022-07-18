MEDIA ALERT: 2022 Congressional Pig Book Virtual Press Conference

The little pink book that makes Washington, D.C. squeal is back. On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) will release the 2022 Congressional Pig Book at a virtual press conference at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/CAGW.

​The 2022 Congressional Pig Book features a complete database of pork projects identified by CAGW and the 2022 Pig Book Summary profiles the most egregious examples of earmarks from the fiscal year (FY) 2022 appropriations bills. This is the 30th edition of CAGW's exposé of pork-barrel spending.

We will be joined live by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa.) and Reps. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) and Tom McClintock (Calif.). We will also air pre-recorded messages from Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and Rick Scott (R-S.C.), and Reps. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.).

