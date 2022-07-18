Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Return to Arrakis for Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two"

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel DUNE with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast.

Coming off the heels of the critical and box-office success of the six-time Academy Award® winning first film, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment have begun production on the highly-anticipated follow-up, "Dune: Part Two," once again directed by Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve ("Dune: Part One," "Arrival," "Blade Runner 2049").

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005284/en/

Cameras roll on Dune: Part Two (Photo: Business Wire)

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller DUNE with returning stars including: Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet ("Wonka," "Call Me by Your Name"), Zendaya ("Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Malcolm & Marie," "Euphoria"), Rebecca Ferguson ("Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning"), Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos"), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin ("Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," "Army of the Dead"), Stellan Skarsgård (the "Mamma Mia!" films, "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Dave Bautista (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, "Thor: Love and Thunder"), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling ("45 Years," "Assassin's Creed"), and Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Fences," "Lady Bird"). Also joining the returning cast are Austin Butler ("Elvis," "Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood") as the notorious Feyd Rautha and screen legend Christopher Walken ("The Deer Hunter," "Hairspray") as the Emperor. Florence Pugh ("Black Widow," "Little Women"), Léa Seydoux (the "James Bond" franchise and "Crimes of the Future"), and Souheila Yacoub (the "No Man's Land" series, "Climax") round out the extensive ensemble cast.

This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Villeneuve is directing "Dune: Part Two" from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert's novel. The film is being produced by Denis Villeneuve, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. The executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Jon Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

Once again, Villeneuve is collaborating with Oscar-winning director of photography Greig Fraser ("Lion," "Zero Dark Thirty," "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"), three-time Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West ("The Revenant," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "Quills"), and Oscar-nominated makeup, hair and prosthetic designer Donald Mowat ("Blade Runner 2049"). Multiple Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer ("Blade Runner 2049," "Inception," "Gladiator," "The Lion King") is again on hand to create the score. Villeneuve is also reteaming with Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette ("Arrival," "Sicario," "The Young Victoria"), Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker ("Blade Runner 2049," "Arrival," "12 Years a Slave"), three-time Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert ("First Man," "Blade Runner 2049"), and Oscar-winning special effects supervisor Gerd Nefzer ("Blade Runner 2049").

"Dune" is being filmed on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy. The film is slated for a November 17, 2023 worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005284/en/