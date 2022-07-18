True North Networks and RightSize Solutions Combine to Form Visory

Visory Becomes a Leading Provider of Technology Management, Cybersecurity and Hosting Solutions for RIAs, Accountants and Others

True North Networks has joined forces with RightSize Solutions to become Visory, a leading provider of technology management, cybersecurity and hosting solutions for independent registered investment advisors (RIAs).

True North Networks provides SEC-compliant technology solutions, network security and support to independent RIAs and other businesses across the country. RightSize Solutions also provides IT management and cybersecurity services to RIAs. The companies are among the leading cloud hosting solutions providers for RIAs, according to the 2022 T3/Inside Information Survey1. Together as Visory, the combined entity offers RIAs the most flexible enterprise-level technology and cybersecurity solutions that can scale to support firms of any size.

Prior to the combination, True North Networks and RightSize Solutions were independent portfolio companies of Bluff Point Associates, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm.

"Visory is here to be your firm's hands-on partner in digital transformation, because world-class technology and cybersecurity should be accessible to every organization," said Bob Hollander, Chief Executive Officer of Visory. "As we bring together complementary IT capabilities and expertise with a deep bench of resources, we'll continue to raise the bar on service and help clients use technology to do business better."

"Our commitment to delivering robust IT solutions and support to RIAs is as strong as when we opened for business 20 years ago," said Steven Ryder, the founder of True North Networks and the Chief Strategy Officer of Visory. "The combination with RightSize was the natural next step for our business, and I'm excited to be a part of Visory's growth going forward."

"After many years of competing with one another, I'm excited to finally collaborate and work with Steven – we share a passion for helping advisors stay connected, cybersecure and compliant with innovative technology that really works for RIAs and others," said Wes Stillman, the founder of RightSize Solutions and Visory's Chief Technology Officer.

With headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, Visory will continue operating with its remote workforce, and keep its existing offices in Lenexa, Kansas, Swanzey, New Hampshire, and Scarborough, Maine. The company's hosting services business for accounting and construction firms will continue to do business as Swizznet.

Visory is actively recruiting for talent across the entire organization as a result of this transaction.

About Visory

Visory is the hands-on technology partner for independent financial advisors, accounting and construction firms, and other businesses. The company combines deep knowledge of the best business-oriented software with proven industry expertise to deliver thoughtful technology solutions and support to help firms grow. The company maintains headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, with a remote workforce and other office locations across the U.S. For more information, visit www.visory.net.

About True North Networks

Founded in 2002, True North Networks, a Visory company, offers managed IT services, hosting and support to independent RIAs and other organizations of varying sizes across the country. The company partners with leading technology firms to provide information and network security and support, eliminating IT issues before they cause expensive downtime. For more information, visit www.truenorthnetworks.com.

About RightSize Solutions

Founded in 2002, RightSize Solutions, a Visory company, helps RIAs and other wealth managers gain a competitive advantage with technology and do better business. RightSize was the first provider of outsourced technology management and cloud-based cybersecurity solutions to the RIA industry. The company is committed to helping independent advisors achieve business excellence in a safe, secure and compliant operating environment. For more information, visit www.rightsize-solutions.com.

About Bluff Point Associates

Bluff Point Associates is a private equity firm based in Westport, Connecticut. Bluff Point actively invests in the healthcare information services sector and in information services companies supporting the banking, trust, securities, retirement and wealth management sectors of the financial services industry. Bluff Point's team collectively has decades of experience recognizing a company's growth potential and working with its management to realize that potential. For more information regarding Bluff Point, visit www.bluffpt.com.

12022 T3/Inside Information Survey by Joel Bruckenstein and Bob Veres, May 2022.

