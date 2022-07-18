IMDb coverage of Comic-Con International: San Diego includes exclusive portraits, video interviews, a Meta studio with top celebrities, and a cast party for A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities, today announced it will host three days (July 21-23) of exclusive portrait studios, a Meta studio creating Instagram and Facebook Reels, and original celebrity interviews with casts from the biggest TV shows and movies, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Walking Dead, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods onboard the IMDboat during San Diego Comic-Con 2022. IMDb will also host the invitation-only cast party for A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies and other evening events. To see photo galleries, interviews, Comic-Con trending news, and more, visit imdb.com/comic-con.

The IMDboat Sets Sail for San Diego Comic-Con 2022 (Image: IMDb)

"We are thrilled to be back on the IMDboat to explore the pop culture universe by giving our hundreds of millions of customers all over the world a virtual front-row seat to Comic-Con," said Col Needham, founder and CEO of IMDb. "In anticipation of some of the biggest titles of the year—including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Shazam! Fury of the Gods—IMDb will welcome casts and creators onboard our yacht to share the latest news on their upcoming projects, as well as help our customers discover emerging talent and storytellers."

"IMDb is excited to celebrate with our fans aboard and around the IMDboat this year," said Nikki Santoro, IMDb chief operating officer. "In collaboration with our sponsors, including Conair and Prime Video, we're excited to invite convention attendees to visit our fan activation zone on the yacht this year, as well as entertain the crowds on the marina boardwalk with our original video highlights and photos via our giant LED screen."

The IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Schedule

The IMDboat will serve as a floating content-creation studio and a must-stop destination for talent, industry VIPs, and fans. The boat will be docked at Fifth Avenue Landing, directly behind the San Diego Convention Center, and opens to invited guests and lucky fans beginning on Thursday, July 21.

IMDb events and coverage on and around the IMDboat include the following highlights:

From Thursday through Saturday (July 21-23), IMDb will produce original coverage on multiple levels of the IMDboat with casts from Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Prey , Teen Wolf: The Movie , For All Mankind , The Walking Dead, Paper Girls , FX's Emmy®-nominated What We Do in the Shadows , and more . Talent will participate in activations including a cast portrait studio with visionary photographer Irvin Rivera; the IMDb | Meta bespoke video studio to create Facebook and Instagram Reels filmed with director Alexandra Gavillet and produced by Port Studios; exclusive portraits with celebrity photographers Vivien Best and Michael Kovac; and, select celebrities and filmmakers will participate in original video interviews on the open-air top deck . Between portrait sessions and interviews, onboard talent, showrunners, and filmmakers will enjoy a private lounge, cocktails, and refreshments, and receive gifts provided by Conair, Fire TV, Funko, Pressed Juicery, and more. Staff of IMDbPro, the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, will demonstrate the comprehensive information and tools designed to help IMDbPro members achieve success throughout their careers, including features to manage and showcase their IMDb profile.

On Friday (July 22) from 7:30-11:30 p.m. PDT, IMDb will host an invitation-only event celebrating the cast and filmmakers of A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies. Special guests at the cast party will include Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders, Myha'la Herrold, director Halina Reijn, industry influencers, and more. Attendees will also enjoy dancing, appetizers, cocktails, and gifts. Later that evening, A24 will host an advance screening of the film at the Theater Box in Downtown San Diego with an introduction by the director and cast. Bodies Bodies Bodies releases in select theaters on August 5 and nationwide on August 12.

For exclusive IMDb coverage of San Diego Comic-Con, follow @IMDb and #IMDboat on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, and Snap Discover. Additionally, the IMDb Comic-Con special section, located at www.imdb.com/comic-con, will feature portrait galleries, cast interviews, as well as our real-time social media feed with all of the latest news from Hall H, our Meta Studio, and more.

About IMDb

IMDb is the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities. Products and services to help fans decide what to watch and where to watch it include: the IMDb website for desktop and mobile devices; apps for iOS and Android; and X-Ray on Prime Video. IMDb also produces IMDb original video series and podcasts. For entertainment industry professionals, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Box Office Mojo. IMDb licenses information from its vast and authoritative database to third-party businesses worldwide; learn more at developer.imdb.com. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information, visit imdb.com/press and follow @IMDb.

About CONAIR

In 1959, CONAIR® built its business on the first "pistol grip" hair dryer—revolutionizing hair care. Today, Conair Corporation is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of personal care, grooming, health and beauty products; premium kitchen electrics, tools, and cookware. www.Conair.com

About Bodies Bodies Bodies

Bodies Bodies Bodies is the latest film from global entertainment company A24 behind the Emmy-winning series Euphoria starring Zendaya, Golden Globe winning series Ramy, and films as Everything Everywhere All At Once, Minari, Moonlight, Lady Bird, Midsommar, Amy, Uncut Gems and The Tragedy of Macbeth. https://a24films.com/

