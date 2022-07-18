Waitr Unveils Logo for ASAP as new Brand Identity for Delivery Company

Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH ("Waitr" or the "Company") today revealed the logo for ASAP, the soon-to-be new name for the Company as it rebrands and evolves into its broader "deliver anything" model.

The new ASAP logo design features solid, bold lettering, with the slight tilt of the "A" and separated arrow within it, acting as a nod to moving forward and constant evolution. The new name and logo reflects a fresh and dynamic look that reinforces the company's new vision to ‘deliver anything' to consumers — same day — from any type of business, while still paying homage to Waitr's local roots.

As part of the larger brand refresh, the ASAP brand will be accompanied by a bold, yet familiar color palette: a mix of various shades of blue that fit into an expanded color set. The logo features the color Light Blue to emphasize the little arrow found in the "A" — a detail that helps to illustrate ASAP's brand voice and core values — a shift to modern, smart, innovative, fast and entrepreneurial.

"To express our ‘anything, anywhere — ASAP' vision, our design team chose to break from the traditional, limited color palette and embrace a more expansive set," said Mark D'Ambrosio, Chief Sales Officer. "We want the new ASAP brand to reflect a fresh and recognizable look that still conveys our core feeling: that we're here for you now, and always. With an expanded color palette, a wider array of arrow colors will allow us to be more nimble and creative as we adapt to various verticals, moments in time, and moods. We ultimately think that the bold, vibrant, ever-changing colors will help to catch the public eye, connect with our audience, and set us apart from the competition."

Once ASAP officially debuts as the new name for the company later this summer, the new logo will be implemented across all physical and digital assets, including: the new app and website, social media platforms, and all sales and marketing materials.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr (soon to be ASAP) operates an online ordering technology platform using the deliver anything model including food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts and more. Its proprietary in-stadium delivery system now provides an enhanced fan experience at sports and entertainment venues. Additionally, Waitr facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, is a convenient way to discover, order and receive a wide variety of on-demand products. As of March 31, 2022, they operate in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

