SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Purchasers of Celsius Network LLC's Financial Products with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Celsius Network LLC ("Celsius" or "the Company"), Celsius Lending LLC, Celsius KeyFi LLC (collectively, the "Celsius Entities") for violations of the securities laws.

Investors who purchased Celsius Financial Products, including CEL Tokens, Earn Rewards high-interest accounts, and/or Celsius Loan products, between February 9, 2018 and June 13, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 13, 2022.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Celsius sold non-exempt securities without registering them with the SEC. The Company deceived retail investors, leading them to purchase its securities at overinflated prices. The Company made untrue statements of material fact as part of a scheme to mislead investors. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Celsius, investors suffered damages.

