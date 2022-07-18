Antenna Group Names Edelman's Eric Schoenberg Chief Operating Officer

Schoenberg brings nearly two decades of operations experience to the agency's newly created role
Antenna Group, an integrated marketing, public relations and strategic communications firm specializing in cleantech, real estate, mobility and health, has appointed long-time Edelman and MRY executive Eric Schoenberg as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Eric Schoenberg, Chief Operating Officer, Antenna (Photo: Business Wire)
As COO, Schoenberg will steer day-to-day business operations and evolve the agency's growth strategy, while co-developing processes to positively impact employee experiences and client outcomes.
Schoenberg joins Antenna after seven years at Edelman, where he most recently served as General Manager, Head of NY Operations & Integration. At Edelman, Schoenberg played a pivotal role in the agency's evolution from PR into the integrated communications and marketing firm that it is today.
Previously, Schoenberg spent nine years at MRY (now Formerly Known As), where he joined as the ninth employee and helped catapult the agency from startup to a 400 person digital powerhouse, including multiple rounds of M&A culminating with an acquisition by Publicis Groupe.
Eric's proven track record of spearheading transformative agency initiatives and overseeing rapid expansion made him an ideal fit for the role, explained Antenna CEO Keith Zakheim.
"As Antenna's growth continues, it is critical that we build the infrastructure that reflects our integrated service offerings and global presence. Eric's impressive agency background makes him the ideal professional to transform and scale Antenna's systems and processes across the agency," said Zakheim.
Antenna saw 60 percent year-over-year growth in 2021 and now has nearly 150 employees, or Ants as they like to call them. Schoenberg plans to build on the agency's momentum over the past few years and leverage his decades of experience in scaling marketing agencies to new heights.
"The opportunity to join an agency with this level of exceptional talent, a client roster that spans some of the most consequential sectors of our time, and the conviction to be a firm in a category of one is a true honor," said Schoenberg. "I look forward to helping the agency continue its rapid growth via market expansion, enhanced capabilities and new service offerings, and a seamless integrated experience for our clients."
"Keith and team have put a real flag in the ground when it comes to driving positive change in the face of global crises ranging from climate change to healthcare," Schoenberg added. "This isn't a one foot in, one foot out agency. We're all-in and leading the way at the intersection of innovation and impact, a major reason why I was drawn to Antenna."
About Antenna Group
Antenna Group is an integrated marketing, public relations, public affairs and digital agency that partners with some of the world's most exciting and disruptive companies across cleantech, mobility, real estate, healthcare, and emerging B2B tech sectors. Driven by a passionate and entrepreneurial culture, we build compelling brands and achieve growth objectives with precision and creativity. To learn more, please visit https://www.antennagroup.com/.
