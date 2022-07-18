NTT DATA Selected to Provide Consulting and Advisory Services for Hawaii Med-QUEST Division's Health Analytics Program

NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader was awarded a contract for government consulting and advisory by Hawaii's Med-QUEST Division (MQD), the State of Hawaii Medicaid agency serving more than 430,900 Hawaii residents enrolled in Medicaid.

The State of Hawaii, through the Department of Human Services (DHS), is building a Health Analytics Program by developing a single integrated data and analytics platform and consolidating multiple data sources to support the comparison of health outcomes, access to care, service utilization, costs, and other key performance indicators of the Medicaid Program.

"As a trusted global innovator, NTT DATA is pleased to be chosen by Hawaii's Med-QUEST Division to help improve data and analytics used to enhance health and wellness for citizens of Hawaii," said Christopher Merdon, Group President, Public Sector, NTT DATA Services. "Our proven advisory and consulting work with other states has helped to modernize systems for the future."

Beginning with the design, development, and implementation phase and continuing into future maintenance and operations, NTT DATA's Government Consulting and Advisory will provide overarching program and project management across multiple DHS contractors working in parallel to achieve DHS' goals.

