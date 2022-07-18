NTT DATA Selected to Provide Consulting and Advisory Services for Hawaii Med-QUEST Division's Health Analytics Program

NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader was awarded a contract for government consulting and advisory by Hawaii's Med-QUEST Division (MQD), the State of Hawaii Medicaid agency serving more than 430,900 Hawaii residents enrolled in Medicaid.
The State of Hawaii, through the Department of Human Services (DHS), is building a Health Analytics Program by developing a single integrated data and analytics platform and consolidating multiple data sources to support the comparison of health outcomes, access to care, service utilization, costs, and other key performance indicators of the Medicaid Program.
"As a trusted global innovator, NTT DATA is pleased to be chosen by Hawaii's Med-QUEST Division to help improve data and analytics used to enhance health and wellness for citizens of Hawaii," said Christopher Merdon, Group President, Public Sector, NTT DATA Services. "Our proven advisory and consulting work with other states has helped to modernize systems for the future."
Beginning with the design, development, and implementation phase and continuing into future maintenance and operations, NTT DATA's Government Consulting and Advisory will provide overarching program and project management across multiple DHS contractors working in parallel to achieve DHS' goals.
For more information on NTT DATA's work with federal and public sector organizations, please visit: NTT DATA Public Sector Services.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005568/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.