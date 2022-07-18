University of Phoenix Hosts Educational Equity Webinar on Generational Differences in the Workplace

Featured speaker LaTasha Williams will lead workshop on understanding the multi-generational workplace and bridging generational differences

University of Phoenix is holding the newest webinar in its Educational Equity Webinar Series, titled "Building Bridges Among Generational Differences in the Workplace" on July 21 at 11:00am PDT. Led by featured speaker LaTasha Williams, MBA, SHRM-CP, CCTC, ACRW, a Certified Career Strategy & Leadership Development Coach and Talent Acquisition & Leadership Director of The Modern Millennial Careers & Consulting, the event is intended to help attendees understand how to work together to bridge the gap among generational differences in the workplace.

The event is part of a public series intended for educators, DEI practitioners, higher education leaders and administrators, employers, nonprofit organizations, government affiliates, and University of Phoenix faculty, staff, students, and alumni across the globe.

After progressing rapidly in her career, Williams was often asked what the secret to her success was, so she knew she must have tapped into a career strategy that most don't think about. Williams established her company, The Modern Millennial, and began a new mission of sharing what she'd learned along the way, "the secret sauce for career growth no matter your age - and that was to teach leaders how to act like their generation but harness the power of the next while learning how to uncover your power in the workplace."

The webinar is an educational event with learning goals that by the end, attendees will be able to:

Comprehend myth-busting generational talk and shift perspectives from stereotypes to defining moments to answer the question: What is a generation?

Fundamentally start to shift individual perspectives on what a generation is - and is not - in order to teach, train, coach, and develop in a multi-generational workplace.

The discussion will be hosted by Tondra Richardson, MBA, director of Student Diversity & Inclusion, and Saray Lopez, MBA, director, Student Diversity & Inclusion, both with the Office of Educational Equity at University of Phoenix.

Register for the webinar here.

Previous webinars can be accessed here.

