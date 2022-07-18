Netography Named 2022 Emerging Vendor by CRN for the Second Consecutive Year

Company Recognized as it Continues to Grow and Expand its Channel Engagement to Deliver Visibility and Control Across Organizations' Atomized Networks

Netography, the security company for the Atomized Network, today announced its selection to CRN®'s 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category for the second consecutive year. CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, recognized Netography as an emerging vendor offering a fresh approach to solving security challenges that cannot otherwise be addressed.

The annual list highlights the fast-rising technology vendors that exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT channel by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions. Netography is recognized for its approach to securing the Atomized Network. The company provides visibility into and control of applications and data that are scattered across a complex environment consisting of multi-cloud, on-premise, and legacy infrastructure, all being accessed by increasingly mobile and remote workers.

This is made possible with Netography Fusion®, a pure cloud-native, universal platform that provides a single-pane view of traffic flow and global assets across an entire network, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud. Being cloud-native there is no software, hardware, or anything to install, allowing customers to quickly gain full visibility and control to discover, identify, and remediate cybersecurity risks and reduce attack surface exposure even faster.

"Netography is leading a doctrinal shift in the industry innovating the only product to secure constantly changing, widely dispersed Atomized Networks," said Martin Roesch, CEO. "As our industry and adversaries continue to evolve, security teams must adapt to these changes with solutions that understand and can discover everything happening in their environments – on-premises or in the cloud. It is an honor to be recognized by CRN once again for being at the forefront of this cyber evolution and helping our partners and customers improve the way they approach protection."

This announcement comes on the heels of Netography announcing strong business momentum and rapid customer adoption of Netography Fusion. If you want to learn more about Netography, request a meeting with the team at Black Hat USA or visit our booth #IC27.

The CRN 2022 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About Netography

Netography is the only company that delivers Security for the Atomized Network. In the Atomized Network applications and data are scattered across a complex environment consisting of multi-cloud, on-premise, and legacy infrastructure, all being accessed by increasingly mobile and remote workers.

Based in Annapolis, MD, Netography is backed by some of the world's leading venture firms, including Bessemer Venture Partners, SYN Ventures, A16Z, and more. For more information, visit netography.com.

