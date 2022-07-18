Aegis Sciences Corporation Launches Key Opinion Leadership Series With First Panel on Designer Drugs

The first panel will feature experts from across the country to discuss the impact of this epidemic on health care

Aegis Sciences Corporation is launching a key opinion leadership series titled "InPractice: Clinical Insights," on July 26. The panel will feature health care experts from across the country. This series will consist of timely panel discussions regarding topics affecting the health care industry and the myriad ways in which testing can offer clarity on these issues, including the evolution of the designer drug market, addiction recovery plans, effective utilization of medication monitoring, and more.

The first installation of the series, "Designer Drugs: Facing the Impact. Formulating the Solution," will take place Tuesday, July 26, at 10 a.m. PT, 11 a.m. MT, 12 p.m. CT and 1 p.m. ET. The inaugural panel will focus on the current state of synthetic drugs in the United States, the evolution of the drug market, and the impact of designer drugs for communities and the health care field.

Joshua Schrecker, Pharm.D., director of Clinical Affairs at Aegis, will serve as the moderator. The panelists will be:

Kevin Fischer, M.D. , chief medical officer of Columbia River Mental Health Services. Fischer is board-certified in addiction medicine and internal medicine and provides patient care through NorthStar opiate treatment program.

, chief medical officer of Columbia River Mental Health Services. Fischer is board-certified in addiction medicine and internal medicine and provides patient care through NorthStar opiate treatment program. Amy West, MSN, FNP-C , family nurse practitioner for Penobscot Community Healthcare. West works as a family nurse practitioner, specializing in adolescent health, women's health, and street medicine for those experiencing homelessness.

, family nurse practitioner for Penobscot Community Healthcare. West works as a family nurse practitioner, specializing in adolescent health, women's health, and street medicine for those experiencing homelessness. Alex Krotulski, Ph.D. , associate director at The Center for Forensic Science Research & Education. Krotulski is the program manager for NPS Discovery, the CFSRE's drug early-warning system and flagship program for the identification and characterization of new and emerging synthetic drugs.

, associate director at The Center for Forensic Science Research & Education. Krotulski is the program manager for NPS Discovery, the CFSRE's drug early-warning system and flagship program for the identification and characterization of new and emerging synthetic drugs. Bryce Pardo, Ph.D., associate director, Drug Policy Research Center and Policy Researcher at the RAND Corporation. Pardo focuses on drug policy with a particular interest in the areas of cannabis regulation, opioid control, and new psychoactive substance markets.

The panelists will discuss the history of synthetic drugs and their variation in prevalence and composition over time, and the impact of exposure to synthetic drugs on individuals during the course of clinical care. They will cover how laboratories and health care organizations are identifying synthetic drugs in biological specimens and the complexity of testing required to keep up with an ever-changing drug supply, as well as recent national trends related to synthetic drug use and national efforts to curtail the rise in drug overdose deaths.

To register for the July 26 "Designer Drugs: Facing the Impact. Formulating the Solution." session, please register here.

