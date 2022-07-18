Excellere Partners Announces Promotions

Excellere Partners, a leading Denver-based private equity firm specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams through recapitalizations and management buyouts, is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Halverson to Principal and Ryan Revolinski to Senior Associate.
"Matt and Ryan have added a tremendous amount of value to Excellere and continue to demonstrate exceptional commitment and determination in advancing the common goals of the firm," said Brad Cornell, Managing Partner at Excellere Partners.
Matt joined Excellere in 2014 and has been a key deal team member on AIS Healthcare, SCA Pharma, and Mentis Neuro Health prior to its sale. In addition, Matt has helped lead Excellere's origination efforts in the medical products sector as well as made significant contributions to the firm's value creation tools and processes. Ryan joined Excellere in 2020 and is an active team member on portfolio companies ADVENT, Molecular Designs, SCA Pharma, as well as the medical products and industrial growth industry teams.
About Excellere Partners
Excellere Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm with $2.3 billion of committed capital across four funds that specializes in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams through recapitalizations and management buyouts. The Firm employs a proven research-driven, top-down investment strategy, and supports its entrepreneurs and management teams with a proprietary value creation process designed to enhance corporate and operational infrastructure for scalability and growth. Excellere's investments are focused on emerging growth companies positioned to benefit from industry consolidation and favorable macro-economic and demographic trends. The Firm's targeted industry sectors include healthcare, industrial growth, and business services. For more information about Excellere, please visit https://www.excellere.com
