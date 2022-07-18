Atlan Pioneering Active Metadata with a Brand New Look and Features

Atlan unveiled a complete redesign and slate of new integrations, capabilities, and partnerships to help data teams activate their metadata

Atlan, the active metadata platform for modern data teams, today announced that it has launched a new version of its product built around active metadata. With this, Atlan is pioneering a new idea of data discovery, cataloging, and governance while transforming the role that metadata can play in the modern data stack.

"At Atlan, we've always been committed to helping data teams work together better," said Prukalpa Sankar, Co-Founder of Atlan. "We started by building a great collaboration hub for data teams, using metadata to build trust and democratize data. For the last year, we've been working to take our product to a whole new level. We're so excited to share it with the world and help data teams everywhere achieve their dream of an intelligent data stack."

Atlan has been working on the new version of their product for over a year, including a complete redesign and a slate of new features around active metadata. This is the foundation of an intelligent data platform, one where metadata feeds back into and enriches the entire data stack.

Personalization : Since every user works with data differently, Atlan can now be customized to every user persona, business domain, and data project with new Personas, Purposes, and granular filtering options.

: Since every user works with data differently, Atlan can now be customized to every user persona, business domain, and data project with new Personas, Purposes, and granular filtering options. Embedded collaboration : New integrations and features — like saving Slack conversations and filing Jira tickets from Atlan, getting Atlan business definitions and workflow alerts in Slack, and viewing relevant metadata from a BI dashboard — keep context from getting siloed and help users achieve flow in daily work.

: New integrations and features — like saving Slack conversations and filing Jira tickets from Atlan, getting Atlan business definitions and workflow alerts in Slack, and viewing relevant metadata from a BI dashboard — keep context from getting siloed and help users achieve flow in daily work. Intelligence via automated bots: Whether it's manual quality checks for important reports or updates to GPDR classifications, the new Atlan Marketplace helps reduce routine, manual data work with automated workflows. Users can now use out-of-the-box bots or build their own automations through an open framework.

This new product also includes significant improvements to existing features and integrations, such as the Visual Query Builder for code-less SQL queries, increasingly intuitive and resilient column-level lineage, and context-rich integrations with modern tools like Slack, Jira, and Chrome.

As part of this update, Atlan has also announced deep partnerships with Snowflake (including recognition as the first data catalog validated as a Snowflake Ready Technology Partner) and Databricks (including a native integration with Unity Catalog to provide end-to-end, column-level lineage), and other leaders in the modern data stack.

"This new version of our product was deeply motivated and battle-tested by our customers," said Varun Banka, Co-Founder of Atlan. "We've been working closely with dozens of data champions from organizations around the world for nearly a year to learn about their teams and workflows. Our engineers took their feedback, rolled out changes, and kept iterating until our customers were in love with the new Atlan."

Atlan has been quietly rolling out its new version to all of its customers over the past months. Here are what some of these customers said about the changes:

Emily Lazio, Data Product Architect at WeWork: "It seems like a lot of really great things that I'm very excited about. We want it now. We want it yesterday."

Larisa Gorokhova, Senior Director of Business Intelligence at CSE Insurance: "My impression is: it's not just an improvement. It's a significant overhaul of the functions. Huge opportunity for us!"

Sara Swart, VP of Strategic Planning at Monster: "I'm seeing everything here that we dreamed of… I'm very excited now!"

This launch comes on the heels of Atlan's Series B, where it raised $50 million in a round led by Salesforce Ventures, Insight Partners, and Sequoia Capital India. Atlan was also recently named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Data Catalogs for DataOps, Q2 2022.

Learn more

About Atlan

Built by a data team for data teams, Atlan is the active metadata platform for modern data teams. Atlan creates a single source of truth by acting as a collaborative workspace for data teams and bringing context back into the tools where data teams live. Atlan features deep integrations across the modern data stack, including Slack, Snowflake, dbt, Redshift, Looker, Sisense, and Tableau. A pioneer in the space, Atlan was named a Leader in Forrester Wave: Enterprise Data Catalogs for DataOps and was recognized by Gartner seven times in 2021, including as a Cool Vendor in DataOps and in the Inaugural Market Guide for Active Metadata Management. It recently raised a Series B and is backed by top investors and leaders in the modern data stack (including Insight Partners, Sequoia, Salesforce Ventures, and founders & CEOs from Snowflake, Looker, and Stitch).

For more information, visit www.atlan.com or follow us on Twitter at @atlanHQ.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005321/en/