Blue Hexagon Spotlighted on the CRN® 2022 Emerging Security Vendors List

Blue Hexagon, a leading agentless cloud-native AI security platform company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This annual list, published during CRN's Emerging Vendors Week, July 18 – 22, recognizes the fast-rising technology vendors that have exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT channel by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions.

The technology vendors featured on CRN's 2022 Emerging Vendors—all six years old or younger—are bringing a fresh approach to solving the IT challenges facing customers today, enabling their partners to deliver unique solutions that will ensure the IT channel's continued success.

Blue Hexagon's Cloud Security AI Platform is the world's fastest and most accurate threat detection solution for detecting threats including zero-day malware and ransomware. By applying deep-learning, Blue Hexagon is able to identify both known and unknown threats with >99% accuracy, usually in less than a second. Blue Hexagon also provides real time visibility into all multi-cloud activities and threats including misconfigurations, for continuous compliance through a unified cloud-hosted dashboard. Blue Hexagon connects directly to a customer's cloud infrastructure in an agentless manner within minutes using CSP native APIs to collect raw data from cloud resources in every region, account, configuration, cloud control plane activity, network activity, serverless packages and containers pushed to repositories. This raw data is analyzed by Blue Hexagon in real time using proprietary deep learning models to detect malware, command and control, beaconing, and behavior analytics to uncover unusual patterns in the cloud control plane and data plane.

The companies featured on this year's Emerging Vendors list were selected across nine different categories: Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Tools, Application Development/DevOps, Big Data, Security, Networking & Unified Communications, Data Center & Systems, Storage, Cloud and Edge Computing/Internet of Things.

"As part of our 2022 Emerging Vendors list, CRN recognizes technology vendors that are transforming the IT channel by providing revolutionary and innovative products that help customers manage ever-evolving IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As a trusted industry resource, CRN's Emerging Vendors list gives solution providers insight into the latest groundbreaking IT channel technologies."

"We are honored that CRN has recognized Blue Hexagon - the world's fastest and most accurate runtime threat detection platform powered by deep learning AI," said Gajraj Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at Blue Hexagon. "Blue Hexagon security solutions automate cloud threat detection and response for the most vulnerable workloads and sensitive data spanning network, datastores, accounts, subscriptions and instances of an entire multi-cloud infrastructure, providing unrivaled security protection."

Blue Hexagon is trusted by leading healthcare, energy, e-commerce, insurance and financial services companies and has received positive feedback from many customers including Centrica, Narvar, Heffernan Insurance Brokers, Prime Communications and Pacific Dental Services.

Blue Hexagon has been recognized in Forbes AI 50 for Next Gen NDR innovation, included in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Network Detection and Response, named to CNBC's Upstart 100 list of "World's Most Promising Startups", was tested by Miercom as the most effective of four leading security products against the most lethal zero-day malware, ransomware, worms, botnets and evasive malicious threats and was named to the 2021 CB Insights AI-100 list of "Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups". The company recently won several 2022 industry awards for cloud security including the Silver Globee Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards for Hot Security Technology of the Year for Artificial Intelligence in Security.

The CRN 2022 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About Blue Hexagon Inc.

Founded in 2017, Blue Hexagon is a deep learning AI innovator of Cloud Threat Detection and Response enabling enterprises to adopt the public cloud securely, reduce risk and detect & resolve threats faster. Its real-time deep learning AI engine delivers the world's highest detection efficacy for zero-day & known threats at sub-second speed. Blue Hexagon helps customers defend their public cloud workloads, storage and network through an agentless cloud-native security platform for AWS, GCP, Azure & OCI, powered by deep learning. It's the only AI-powered solution that enables CSPM, CWPP, and Cloud NDR in a unified platform for comprehensive protection of public cloud - IaaS and PaaS. Customers can now uniquely prioritize risk, combining both threat detection and misconfigurations, at runtime and continuously.

Blue Hexagon customers protect their business and brand against known and unknown threats including zero-day ransomware and malware, C2, encrypted traffic attacks, lateral threats, cryptomining and insecure application or configuration in the cloud. The multi-cloud agentless solution deploys in minutes and integrates with cloud-native stack to help reduce DevSecOps friction and triage delays for faster response.

Blue Hexagon is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, and backed by Benchmark and Altimeter Capital.

