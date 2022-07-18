XSELL Technologies Announces XSELL Agent Experience on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

XSELL's customers can now amplify top performer outcomes with precision, at scale

XSELL Technologies, a leader in conversational AI for contact center agent optimization, today announced it has launched XSELL Agent Experience on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to amplify top performer outcomes across their contact centers.

Businesses can now leverage XSELL Agent Experience, or Agent eXp, to access AI-generated guidance, improving their customer experience in real-time across the enterprise, driving tangible results like increased NPS scores, decreased Average Handle Time (AHT), and increasing Speed to Proficiency.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, XSELL Agent Experience is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000PsWt7EAF

"80% of your customers are speaking with agents who simply do not know or do not understand how to deliver a great experience. But what if all your customers could speak to your very best agents?" asks Matt Coughlin, CEO and Founder, XSELL Technologies. "Our AI-powered XSELL technology takes a data-driven approach to consistently delivering top performer outcomes by identifying and replicating specialized skill sets, with precision and at scale, to every single agent enterprise-wide. We are thrilled to bring the power of XSELL to Salesforce AppExchange to support organizations in their pursuit of a better customer experience."

"XSELL Agent Experience is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power customer experience transformation for contact centers by improving agent performance," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

XSELL Agent Experience creates a smoother environment for every agent to deliver a better outcome for every customer.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About XSELL Technologies

XSELL Technologies was founded on the belief that the behaviors of the very best sales agents could be learned, replicated, and amplified to every agent in real-time to transform the way that businesses interact with their customers. Through patented AI technology, XSELL empowers customers to listen, learn and support agents in real-time with the exact information they need to exceed customers' expectations and deliver top-performer experiences. Visit www.xselltechnologies.com for more information and to request a demo.

