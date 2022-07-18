Emerson Joins RE100, Targeting 100% Renewable Electricity by 2030

Renewable electricity to play key role in Emerson's net zero emissions goals

Emerson EMR, a global leader in technology and software solutions, has joined RE100, a global initiative bringing together businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity. This alignment with other sustainability pioneers in the effort led by Climate Group, in partnership with CDP, is the latest step in Emerson's plan to source 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

To achieve this 2030 target, Emerson will leverage a broad range of renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, geothermal and hydropower. Due to recent efforts in the renewables procurement space, Emerson anticipates sourcing 25% of its global electricity usage from renewable sources in 2022. The company has also installed on-site renewable electricity generation systems at several facilities worldwide and will expand implementation of these systems going forward.

"Emerson's renewable energy strategy will play an important role in our goal to reach net zero operations by 2030," said Mike Train, Emerson's Chief Sustainability Officer. "Our engagement with RE100 enhances Emerson's ability to drive further investment in renewable electricity and support the overall decarbonization of the grid in the key markets we operate in, such as the U.S., Mexico, Europe, China and India."

As part of the company's net zero operations objective, Emerson is targeting 100% renewable electricity coverage from contracted electricity sources and on-site generation assets. Electricity usage drives approximately 75% of Emerson's Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

"We are delighted to welcome Emerson to RE100," said Sam Kimmins, Director of Energy at Climate Group. "By committing to 100% renewable electricity by 2030, Emerson joins over 300 of the world's leading businesses committed to driving market change. This sends a powerful message that renewable electricity makes good business sense, and we encourage others to follow."

In 2021, Emerson established its Energy Sourcing Committee to increase the company's use of renewable electricity, collaborating globally to evaluate and implement renewable energy purchases. Emerson also works with third-party energy specialists active in energy markets to identify emerging opportunities.

To learn more about Emerson's environmental sustainability strategy and see the company's latest Environmental, Social and Governance Report, please visit Emerson.com/ESG.

About Emerson

Emerson EMR, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production and protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

About RE100

RE100 is a global initiative bringing together the world's most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity. Led by Climate Group, in partnership with CDP, our mission is to drive change towards 100% renewable grids, both through the direct investments of our members, and by working with policymakers to accelerate the transition to a clean economy. The initiative has over 370 members, ranging from household brands to critical infrastructure and heavy industry suppliers. With a total revenue of over US$6.6 trillion, our members represent 1.5% of global electricity consumption, an annual electricity demand higher than that of the UK.

