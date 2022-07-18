Comet Named to CRN® 2022 Emerging Vendors List

Comet platform recognized in AI/Machine Learning Tools category by helping teams manage, optimize, and accelerate the development process across the entire ML lifecycle
Comet, provider of the leading development platform for machine learning (ML) teams from startup to enterprise, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Comet to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the AI/Machine Learning Tools category. This annual list recognizes the fast-rising technology vendors that have exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT channel by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005238/en/
CRN has named Comet to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the AI/Machine Learning Tools category (Graphic: Business Wire)
"CRN has a distinguished record for identifying the most technologically advanced companies addressing today's innovation opportunities," said Gideon Mendels, CEO and co-founder of Comet. "We are honored to be part of this year's list as we continue to help companies get the most value out of their ML investments."
The vendors featured on CRN's 2022 Emerging Vendors are bringing a fresh approach to solving the technology challenges facing customers today, enabling their partners to deliver unique solutions that will ensure the IT channel's continued success. News of Comet's inclusion comes on the heels of its recent announcement of a host of new integration partners that eliminate complexity, provide optionality, and bolster scalability across the machine learning lifecycle.
The Comet platform makes it possible for ML development teams to track, compare, debug, and monitor models from early experimentation all the way through production. It uniquely offers both standalone experiment tracking and model production monitoring, and its platform can run on any infrastructure, whether it is cloud, on-premises, or virtual private cloud (VPC). The Comet platform is leveraged by more than 150 leading enterprises today.
"As part of our 2022 Emerging Vendors list, CRN recognizes technology vendors that are transforming the IT channel by providing revolutionary and innovative products that help customers manage ever-evolving IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As a trusted industry resource, CRN's Emerging Vendors list gives solution providers insight into the latest groundbreaking IT channel technologies.
The CRN 2022 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.
About Comet
Comet provides an MLOps platform that data scientists and machine learning teams use to manage, optimize, and accelerate the development process across the entire ML lifecycle, from training runs to monitoring models in production. Comet's platform is trusted by over 150 enterprise customers including Affirm, Cepsa, Etsy, Uber and Zappos. Individuals and academic teams use Comet's platform to advance research in their fields of study. Founded in 2017, Comet is headquartered in New York, NY with a remote workforce in nine countries on four continents. Comet is free to individuals and academic teams. Startup, team, and enterprise licensing is also available. To learn more, visit www.comet.com or join our community at heartbeat.comet.ml.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005238/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.