Comet Named to CRN® 2022 Emerging Vendors List

Comet platform recognized in AI/Machine Learning Tools category by helping teams manage, optimize, and accelerate the development process across the entire ML lifecycle

Comet, provider of the leading development platform for machine learning (ML) teams from startup to enterprise, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Comet to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the AI/Machine Learning Tools category. This annual list recognizes the fast-rising technology vendors that have exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT channel by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions.

"CRN has a distinguished record for identifying the most technologically advanced companies addressing today's innovation opportunities," said Gideon Mendels, CEO and co-founder of Comet. "We are honored to be part of this year's list as we continue to help companies get the most value out of their ML investments."

The vendors featured on CRN's 2022 Emerging Vendors are bringing a fresh approach to solving the technology challenges facing customers today, enabling their partners to deliver unique solutions that will ensure the IT channel's continued success. News of Comet's inclusion comes on the heels of its recent announcement of a host of new integration partners that eliminate complexity, provide optionality, and bolster scalability across the machine learning lifecycle.

The Comet platform makes it possible for ML development teams to track, compare, debug, and monitor models from early experimentation all the way through production. It uniquely offers both standalone experiment tracking and model production monitoring, and its platform can run on any infrastructure, whether it is cloud, on-premises, or virtual private cloud (VPC). The Comet platform is leveraged by more than 150 leading enterprises today.

"As part of our 2022 Emerging Vendors list, CRN recognizes technology vendors that are transforming the IT channel by providing revolutionary and innovative products that help customers manage ever-evolving IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As a trusted industry resource, CRN's Emerging Vendors list gives solution providers insight into the latest groundbreaking IT channel technologies.

About Comet

Comet provides an MLOps platform that data scientists and machine learning teams use to manage, optimize, and accelerate the development process across the entire ML lifecycle, from training runs to monitoring models in production. Comet's platform is trusted by over 150 enterprise customers including Affirm, Cepsa, Etsy, Uber and Zappos. Individuals and academic teams use Comet's platform to advance research in their fields of study. Founded in 2017, Comet is headquartered in New York, NY with a remote workforce in nine countries on four continents. Comet is free to individuals and academic teams. Startup, team, and enterprise licensing is also available. To learn more, visit www.comet.com or join our community at heartbeat.comet.ml.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

