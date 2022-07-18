Pinnacle Is One of the Country's Top 10 Workplaces for Millennials

Firm earned the No. 7 spot nationwide in FORTUNE magazine list

Pinnacle Financial Partners is one of the very best workplaces in the country for members of the millennial generation, which includes associates from age 25 to 41. The firm earned the No. 7 spot on the list of Best Workplaces for Millennials from FORTUNE magazine and Great Place to Work®. Earlier in 2022, Pinnacle was named the overall No. 28 Best Company to Work For in the United States.

"Millennials are approaching middle age, making them the next generation of leaders in our industry. As with all our associates, we work hard to set them up for success and fulfillment," said Summer Yeiser, Pinnacle's director of associate and client experience. "Pinnacle is a company guided by its values, and they resonate across generations and backgrounds. We put all associates first and have built our firm to be the best place to work for all people. Our associates tell us that their work has purpose, their lives have greater balance, and they have opportunities to develop into the people they want to be because they work here."

Even with a hiring philosophy that seeks out seasoned professionals with at least 10 years of experience for most roles, nearly a quarter of Pinnacle's associates are 40 years old or under. With an average retention rate of more than 93 percent–an incredible outlier in the financial services industry–they are more likely to stay and build their careers at Pinnacle.

In Pinnacle's internal surveys, associates gave high marks for the firm delivering on its values and promises. Shown here are the percentage of associates who agree or strongly agree with these statements:

Our firm's culture is special, something you don't find just anywhere – 96.3

Our firm's policies give me the flexibility to maintain balance in my life – 94.3

Our firm's policies and practices ensure fair treatment for all associates – 91.8

I understand how my job contributes to the firm's success – 98.4 percent

I am given a real opportunity to develop my skills – 89.5 percent

I am regularly recognized for my contributions – 87.9 percent

I am comfortable expressing my opinions on issues important to me – 89.1

"These companies value their millennial workers by showing genuine care, flexibility and purpose in ways that matter to this generation," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "They expect company values to be lived by their leaders, which, in turn, elicits their loyalty and trust."

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Rankings were determined by examining more than 413,000 survey responses from Millennial employees across the country and comparing them to those of other generations. Survey responses are taken from America's largest ongoing annual workforce study of companies that represent more than 6.1 million U.S. employees.

Best Workplaces for Millennials is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Pinnacle regularly ranks on several of them, including overall Best Company to Work For, Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance, Best Workplace for Parents and Best Workplace for Women.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2021 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America's Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 4 on its 2021 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $39.4 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 15 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

