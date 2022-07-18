Edgecore to Collaborate with Telkom Indonesia, TIP, OCP, and IP Infusion to Demo Open Networking Solutions

Edgecore Highlights its Leadership in Open Networking by Sponsoring a Lab Demonstration Featuring Open Disaggregated Solutions for Telecom Networks

Edgecore Networks, the leader in open networking solutions, in collaboration with Telkom Indonesia's group of telecommunications companies (Telkom Group), TIP (Telecom Infra Project), OCP (Open Compute Project), and IP Infusion, today announced the launch of a demonstration lab in Indonesia promoting open disaggregated solutions. The demonstration event was launched on July 11 and 12 at Telkom University, Bandung, Indonesia, showcasing Edgecore hardware platforms and IP Infusion networking software platforms for various solutions, including broadband access, 5G access, OpenWiFi access, and data center. After the launch event, the demonstration lab will remain open through the whole of Q3, giving all interested parties plenty of time to visit.

To emphasize its strong commitment to open networking, Edgecore offered to take part and sponsor the demonstration lab in Indonesia, giving the Telkom Group of companies the opportunity to experience how disaggregated networking solutions offer greater choice and flexibility in deployment and reduced operating costs. Edgecore and Telkom Group are joined in the event by TIP and OCP to help promote the benefits of open networking for telecom operators in Indonesia. Edgecore, Telkom Group, and IP Infusion are all participants in TIP, a community that includes hundreds of companies working together to create and deploy open, disaggregated solutions in telecom networks.

The launch event on July 11 and 12 included live lab demonstrations and presentations from TIP, OCP, IP Infusion and others. The first day of the launch was reserved for Telkom Group companies and Public Sector Ministers, with the second day being open to all other service providers.

For the lab demonstration, the following solutions will be showcased:

5G Access – Edgecore's Cassini AS7716-24SC optical packet transponder and AS7316-28XB Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway will be the open hardware platforms demonstrated running IP Infusion's OcNOS. Edgecore's Cassini is the industry's first modular open-source packet transponder, offering a high-capacity combination of 100GbE packet switching ports and 100/200 Gbps coherent optical interfaces. The AS7316-28XB is an OCP Accepted™ switch.

Heimdall Siao, President of Edgecore, said, "As the leader in disaggregated open networking solutions, Edgecore Networks is excited to sponsor the lab demonstration with Telkom Group, TIP, OCP, and IP Infusion. I am confident the demonstration in Indonesia will show that disaggregated open networking solutions are robust and ready for deployment in telecom networks."

Vishal Mathur, Global Head of Engagement, Telecom Infra Project, said: "TIP Community Labs offer a valuable framework for industry collaboration that contributes to the development of open, disaggregated and standards-based network infrastructure solutions. We're pleased to see the positive impact the Telkom University sponsored community lab is having in advancing connectivity in Indonesia and the wider region and proud of the vital role played by our participants in supporting these efforts."

"The strength of collaboration between TIP and OCP members is well represented at this TIP Community Lab in Indonesia. The OCP Accepted™ hardware provided by Edgecore (an OCP Platinum Member) with software from IP Infusion (an OCP Community Member) highlight the type of open, disaggregated networking solution that is becoming ever increasingly popular among telecoms. We are fortunate to partner with the forward thinking teams at Telkom University and TIP to drive open solutions across Southeast Asia," said Steve Helvie, VP of Channel for OCP.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Edgecore, TIP, OCP and Telkom Indonesia to showcase the power of disaggregated solutions for Telkom Indonesia and the entire TIP Community," said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. "This is a testament to the power of our TIP-Compliant solutions to satisfy the requirements for 5G migrations and beyond."

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading networking ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for data center, service provider, enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet OCP-Accepted™ switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, optical packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com.

About the Telecom Infra Project (TIP)

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a global community of companies and organizations working together to accelerate the development and deployment of open, disaggregated, and standards-based technology solutions that deliver the high quality connectivity that the world needs – now and in the decades to come. Find out more at telecominfraproject.com.

About the Open Compute Project (OCP)

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center's networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP's collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure. Find out more at opencompute.org.

About IP Infusion

As a leading provider of network solutions for telecom and data communications operators, IP Infusion is breaking the bottleneck by accelerating network disaggregation. Our innovative solutions enable operators to build flexible, high-capacity infrastructure that allows them to introduce new services with agility, while reducing total cost of ownership. Find out more at ipinfusion.com.

