Cynet Named on the CRN® 2022 Emerging Vendors List

Cynet, the world's first provider of an autonomous, end-to-end, fully automated extended detection and response (XDR) platform, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Cynet to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category.

This annual list, published during CRN's Emerging Vendors Week, July 18 – 22, recognizes the fast-rising technology vendors that have exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT channel by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions.

Cynet envisioned a cybersecurity solution that would help companies achieve comprehensive protection for all types of attacks across their environment without the heavy burden of deep cyber expertise and the overhead of integrating and managing multiple products. Today, the Cynet 360 AutoXDR™ platform provides that solution.

"As part of our 2022 Emerging Vendors list, CRN recognizes technology vendors that are transforming the IT channel by providing revolutionary and innovative products that help customers manage ever-evolving IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As a trusted industry resource, CRN's Emerging Vendors list gives solution providers insight into the latest groundbreaking IT channel technologies."

"We're honored to be named on the 2022 Emerging Vendors list. Cynet is committed to providing the channel with a single, integrated, and intuitive solution that allows it to deliver as many capabilities as possible to a market that doesn't have the resources to purchase and manage multiple security technologies," said Eyal Gruner, CEO and Co-Founder of Cynet. "I am proud that Cynet has been recognized as an innovator in security and for creating growth in the IT channel. We will continue to add more protections and extend automation to our platform – and bring simplicity to cybersecurity."

The CRN 2022 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About Cynet

Cynet is a provider of the world's first end-to-end, natively automated extended detection and response (XDR) platform – Cynet 360 AutoXDR™ – backed by a 24/7 MDR service. Its mission is to make it easy and stress-less for any organization to be safe and secure from cyber threats. The platform was purpose-built to enable small security teams to achieve comprehensive and effective protection regardless of their resources, team size, or skills. It does this by managing day-to-day security operations so teams can focus on managing security rather than operating it. The complementary 24/7 MDR service provides organizations with monitoring, investigation, on-demand analysis, incident response, and threat hunting. Visit to learn more: https://www.cynet.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

