Black & Veatch's Irvin Bishop Jr. Named Among Savoy Magazine's '2022 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America'

Executive vice president, CIO recognized for his exemplary accomplishments, corporate leadership
Savoy magazine, a leading African-American business and lifestyle publication, has named Irvin Bishop Jr., executive vice president and chief information officer (CIO) with Black & Veatch, to its list of "Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America."
Bishop, who leads the global engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company's digital and technology strategy, was chosen by the Savoy selection committee based on several criteria, including corporate sector influence, scholastic achievement, career growth, community outreach and industry recognition. The committee considered more than 500 prospective candidates from diverse fields, with the winners featured in the magazine's summer issue.
"Savoy is proud to present the 2022 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America," said L.P. Green II, publisher of Savoy magazine. "In this issue, we assembled an elite representation of African-American men and women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations. These innovative trailblazers have led efforts to foster growth for some of the country's highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the U.S. market."
Bishop joined Black & Veatch in 2020 as a proven, global leader in digital transformation, digital optimization and digital marketing. He has led numerous omnichannel platforms and solutions for iconic brands such as Coca-Cola, where he delivered award-winning solutions for FIFA World Cup, Olympics and the Super Bowl.
In 2022, Bishop joined the Forbes Technology Council and was selected by the Information Technology Senior Management Forum (ITSMF) as "Technology Executive of the Year" among large companies, or those with at least 1,000 employees. In addition, he serves on the advisory board for KansasCityCIO and is a contributor to the Enterprisers Project.
"I am deeply honored to be recognized by Savoy magazine for this award," Bishop said. "It is humbling to be part of this distinguished group of global executives. Throughout my career, I have worked hard to be the type of leader I would want to follow in both my professional and personal life."
As CIO, Bishop leads a team of global technology experts and serves on the BV's leadership team. He is a strong team builder and internal change champion dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion. Bishop is a consummate volunteer. He has participated in more than eight Habitat of Humanity home builds, is a Youth Motivational Task Force speaker (YMTF), and a national trustee and board member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
"Irvin's transformative thinking is opening new opportunities for our clients and establishing our company as a digital leader in the EPC space," said Mario Azar, Black & Veatch's incoming chairman and CEO. "Savoy magazine's recognition of Irvin further validates him as a digital visionary with exemplary accomplishments and leadership, both at work and in the community."
The complete list of Savoy's "2022 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America" is available online at http://www.savoynetwork.com.
Editor's Notes:
- Read Bishop's most recently published Forbes article, Effective Virtual Communications Begin with Empathy.
- Click here for a high-resolution headshot of Irvin Bishop Jr.
- Click here to follow Irvin Bishop Jr. on LinkedIn.
About Black & Veatch
Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2020 exceeded US$3.0 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005047/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.