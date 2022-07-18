Black & Veatch's Irvin Bishop Jr. Named Among Savoy Magazine's '2022 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America'

Executive vice president, CIO recognized for his exemplary accomplishments, corporate leadership

Savoy magazine, a leading African-American business and lifestyle publication, has named Irvin Bishop Jr., executive vice president and chief information officer (CIO) with Black & Veatch, to its list of "Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America."

Bishop, who leads the global engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company's digital and technology strategy, was chosen by the Savoy selection committee based on several criteria, including corporate sector influence, scholastic achievement, career growth, community outreach and industry recognition. The committee considered more than 500 prospective candidates from diverse fields, with the winners featured in the magazine's summer issue.

"Savoy is proud to present the 2022 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America," said L.P. Green II, publisher of Savoy magazine. "In this issue, we assembled an elite representation of African-American men and women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations. These innovative trailblazers have led efforts to foster growth for some of the country's highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the U.S. market."

Bishop joined Black & Veatch in 2020 as a proven, global leader in digital transformation, digital optimization and digital marketing. He has led numerous omnichannel platforms and solutions for iconic brands such as Coca-Cola, where he delivered award-winning solutions for FIFA World Cup, Olympics and the Super Bowl.

In 2022, Bishop joined the Forbes Technology Council and was selected by the Information Technology Senior Management Forum (ITSMF) as "Technology Executive of the Year" among large companies, or those with at least 1,000 employees. In addition, he serves on the advisory board for KansasCityCIO and is a contributor to the Enterprisers Project.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized by Savoy magazine for this award," Bishop said. "It is humbling to be part of this distinguished group of global executives. Throughout my career, I have worked hard to be the type of leader I would want to follow in both my professional and personal life."

As CIO, Bishop leads a team of global technology experts and serves on the BV's leadership team. He is a strong team builder and internal change champion dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion. Bishop is a consummate volunteer. He has participated in more than eight Habitat of Humanity home builds, is a Youth Motivational Task Force speaker (YMTF), and a national trustee and board member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

"Irvin's transformative thinking is opening new opportunities for our clients and establishing our company as a digital leader in the EPC space," said Mario Azar, Black & Veatch's incoming chairman and CEO. "Savoy magazine's recognition of Irvin further validates him as a digital visionary with exemplary accomplishments and leadership, both at work and in the community."

The complete list of Savoy's "2022 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America" is available online at http://www.savoynetwork.com.

