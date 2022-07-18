Plymouth Rock Launches The Bostonians Ad Campaign

Insurance and sports worlds collide in new ads showcasing Plymouth Rock's partnerships with the Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins

Plymouth Rock Assurance today announced the official launch of its latest multi-channel ad campaign titled, "The Bostonians." Assembling a cast of characters from across the Boston sports world, the new creative positions Plymouth Rock as the go-to insurance provider for Boston sports fans.

"Plymouth Rock was founded with the idea to offer more than just insurance to our policyholders," said Ethan Tarby, Chief Marketing Officer, Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation. "Today that includes a number of innovative product offerings, including our sports programs, which provide insurance benefits and unique access to our favorite sports teams. We think ‘The Bostonians' campaign is a fun way to bring together the sports and insurance worlds – hopefully with a few laughs along the way."

"The Bostonians" campaign was created in partnership with Plymouth Rock's lead creative agency, HeyLetsGo. Ads feature a fun cast of characters living together under one roof, all with two things in common — a relentless love for the Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins and an appreciation for Plymouth Rock insurance and their unique fan perks.

This big, happy Boston sports family includes mascots Wally, Pat Patriot and Blades, Bruins announcer Jack Edwards, the Red Sox groundskeeper, the Bruins ice cleaner, a Patriots end zone Militia Man, a Patriots cheerleader, the beloved sister from Lawrence and their nosy next-door neighbor.

The new work features seven 30-second spots styled after 80s and 90s sitcoms and even includes its own theme song. Ads will air across cable, digital and social channels. Videos can be viewed on plymouthrock.com/TheBostonians and on Plymouth Rock's YouTube channel.

"Our goal for this campaign was to show how Plymouth Rock offers insurance solutions that are tailor-made for Boston sports fans," said Tim Cawley, Chief Creative Officer at HeyLetsGo. "We want ‘The Bostonians' to be more than just ads about Plymouth Rock's great sports perks."

To learn more about Plymouth Rock auto and home insurance and its special perks for Boston sports fans, reach out to your local insurance agent or visit plymouthrock.com.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock's agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $1.6 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.

