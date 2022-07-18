One of the Fastest Growing Multifamily Real Estate Firms in US Signs Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Contract

Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion
Knightscope, Inc. KSCP, a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a developer and operator of nearly 7,000 high quality conventional, student and senior housing communities located in top markets throughout the United States has signed a contract for the K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) at one of its properties in Virginia. Owners of apartment complexes owe their tenants and visitors a duty of care that includes taking reasonable measures to protect tenants from harm that third parties cause. Property managers utilizing cutting edge technologies like Knightscope's ASRs fulfill that requirement, which also serve to mitigate potential liabilities. This client's focus is on protecting the parking lot and enhancing the existing security operations of a multi-family apartment community that also houses students attending a local university. Knightscope's K5 will make the community a much safer place for students, staff, and guests where they have experienced trespassers and catalytic converter thefts.
About Knightscope
Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" about Knightscope's future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," "proposes" and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.
