WILLIAMS SONOMA AND NO KID HUNGRY PARTNER WITH CELEBRITIES AND FAMOUS INFLUENCERS IN EFFORT TO END CHILDHOOD HUNGER IN AMERICA

Proceeds From Products Designed by Ina Garten, Robin Arzon, Tieghan Gerard, and More Help Provide Meals to Children
Williams Sonoma, a brand portfolio member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of the brand's eighth annual Tools For Change fundraising program benefitting No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. To date, the partnership between Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and No Kid Hungry has helped provide more than 160 million meals to kids by way of raising over $16 million dollars through the combined philanthropic efforts of all Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brands. The goal of this year's campaign is to raise more than $3 million, which can help provide nearly 30 million meals to children across the country.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005538/en/
Williams Sonoma Launches 2022 Tools For Change Fund Raising Campaign Featuring Celebrity Designed Spatulas (Photo: Williams Sonoma)
As a part of this year's fundraising efforts, Williams Sonoma is launching new limited edition products including spatulas, tea towels, sweet treats and a mini waffle maker featuring designs from celebrities, culinary personalities, chefs, and social media influencers.
This year's Tools for Change products were designed by:
SPATULAS
- Big Freedia – Hip-Hop Artist and TV Personality
- Heather McMahan – Actress and Comedian
- Ina Garten – Celebrity Chef, Cookbook Author, and Food Network Host
- Lauren Alaina – Multiplatinum-Selling Singer and Songwriter
- Miz Cracker – Drag Performer and Content Creator
- Remi Cruz – YouTube Creator and Podcast Host
- Robin Arzon – Vice President of Fitness at Peloton and New York Times Bestselling Author
- The Pasta Queen – Content Creator, Chef and Entrepreneur
- Tieghan Gerard – New York Times Bestselling Cookbook Author and Founder of Half-Baked Harvest
- Tiny Chef – Celebrity Chef, Content Creator and TV Star
The purchase of each spatula can help provide 40 meals ($15.95 each).
TEA TOWELS
- Big Freedia – Hip-Hop Artist and TV Personality
- Miz Cracker – Drag Performer
- Remi Cruz – YouTube Creator and Podcast Host
- Tiny Chef – Tiny Chef
The purchase of each tea towel can help provide 70 meals ($24.95, set of two).
FOOD
- No Kid Hungry Apple Cookies – Made from scratch by artisan bakers, the buttery vanilla sugar cookies are decorated by hand ($15.95).
- No Kid Hungry Organic Gummy Cubs – Made with all-natural ingredients, these bear cub gummies are bursting with fruity flavors of lemon, orange, grapefruit, strawberry, cherry, and grape ($16.95).
- No Kid Hungry Caramel Fudge Cookies – Crispy, gooey and deliciously decadent, the triple-layer cookies with chocolate wafers are topped with rich fudge caramel dipped in chocolate ($24.95).
- Georgetown No Kid Hungry Fall Cupcake Sampler – Decadent and delicious, Georgetown's legendary treats are made by hand with premium ingredients such as Valrhona chocolate, Madagascar Bourbon vanilla and European sweet-cream butter ($79.95).
ELECTRICS
- No Kid Hungry Tiny Chef Mini Waffle Maker by Dash – Original artwork for this exclusive waffle maker. Dual plates heat evenly and feature a new, ultra-durable TruGlide® Pro nonstick coating to bake mini waffles to a crispy, even finish without sticking ($19.95).
"Our partnership with No Kid Hungry and our annual Tools for Change program creates an exciting opportunity for our customers to join us and participate in our commitment to help No Kid Hungry end childhood hunger in America," said Williams Sonoma President, Ryan Ross. "We are grateful to the celebrity chef partners, culinary personalities and influencers that are participating in this year's program by designing product and using their platform to help us raise funds and awareness of the heroic efforts and important work of No Kid Hungry."
"From the very beginning, our work was built on the belief that everyone has a strength to share in the effort to end childhood hunger, and Williams Sonoma's ‘Tools for Change' program is a true testament to that," said Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "We're thrilled to have the support of this year's talented roster of celebrity artists and grateful for our partnership with Williams Sonoma, alongside its customers, to ensure every kid has the ‘tools' and food they need to thrive now and in the future."
The products from the Tools For Change fundraising program are now available online and at all Williams Sonoma retail locations.
For more information on No Kid Hungry, or to purchase products benefitting the organization, please visit: williams-sonoma.com/nokidhungry.
About Williams Sonoma
Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks' tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.
About No Kid Hungry
No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.
WSM-PR
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005538/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.