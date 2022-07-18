WILLIAMS SONOMA AND NO KID HUNGRY PARTNER WITH CELEBRITIES AND FAMOUS INFLUENCERS IN EFFORT TO END CHILDHOOD HUNGER IN AMERICA

Proceeds From Products Designed by Ina Garten, Robin Arzon, Tieghan Gerard, and More Help Provide Meals to Children

Williams Sonoma, a brand portfolio member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of the brand's eighth annual Tools For Change fundraising program benefitting No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. To date, the partnership between Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and No Kid Hungry has helped provide more than 160 million meals to kids by way of raising over $16 million dollars through the combined philanthropic efforts of all Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brands. The goal of this year's campaign is to raise more than $3 million, which can help provide nearly 30 million meals to children across the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005538/en/

Williams Sonoma Launches 2022 Tools For Change Fund Raising Campaign Featuring Celebrity Designed Spatulas (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

As a part of this year's fundraising efforts, Williams Sonoma is launching new limited edition products including spatulas, tea towels, sweet treats and a mini waffle maker featuring designs from celebrities, culinary personalities, chefs, and social media influencers.

This year's Tools for Change products were designed by:

SPATULAS

Big Freedia – Hip-Hop Artist and TV Personality

Heather McMahan – Actress and Comedian

Ina Garten – Celebrity Chef, Cookbook Author, and Food Network Host

Lauren Alaina – Multiplatinum-Selling Singer and Songwriter

Miz Cracker – Drag Performer and Content Creator

Remi Cruz – YouTube Creator and Podcast Host

Robin Arzon – Vice President of Fitness at Peloton and New York Times Bestselling Author

Bestselling Author The Pasta Queen – Content Creator, Chef and Entrepreneur

Tieghan Gerard – New York Times Bestselling Cookbook Author and Founder of Half-Baked Harvest

Bestselling Cookbook Author and Founder of Half-Baked Harvest Tiny Chef – Celebrity Chef, Content Creator and TV Star

The purchase of each spatula can help provide 40 meals ($15.95 each).

TEA TOWELS

Big Freedia – Hip-Hop Artist and TV Personality

Miz Cracker – Drag Performer

Remi Cruz – YouTube Creator and Podcast Host

Tiny Chef – Tiny Chef

The purchase of each tea towel can help provide 70 meals ($24.95, set of two).

FOOD

No Kid Hungry Apple Cookies – Made from scratch by artisan bakers, the buttery vanilla sugar cookies are decorated by hand ($15.95).

No Kid Hungry Organic Gummy Cubs – Made with all-natural ingredients, these bear cub gummies are bursting with fruity flavors of lemon, orange, grapefruit, strawberry, cherry, and grape ($16.95).

No Kid Hungry Caramel Fudge Cookies – Crispy, gooey and deliciously decadent, the triple-layer cookies with chocolate wafers are topped with rich fudge caramel dipped in chocolate ($24.95).

Georgetown No Kid Hungry Fall Cupcake Sampler – Decadent and delicious, Georgetown's legendary treats are made by hand with premium ingredients such as Valrhona chocolate, Madagascar Bourbon vanilla and European sweet-cream butter ($79.95).

ELECTRICS

No Kid Hungry Tiny Chef Mini Waffle Maker by Dash – Original artwork for this exclusive waffle maker. Dual plates heat evenly and feature a new, ultra-durable TruGlide® Pro nonstick coating to bake mini waffles to a crispy, even finish without sticking ($19.95).

"Our partnership with No Kid Hungry and our annual Tools for Change program creates an exciting opportunity for our customers to join us and participate in our commitment to help No Kid Hungry end childhood hunger in America," said Williams Sonoma President, Ryan Ross. "We are grateful to the celebrity chef partners, culinary personalities and influencers that are participating in this year's program by designing product and using their platform to help us raise funds and awareness of the heroic efforts and important work of No Kid Hungry."

"From the very beginning, our work was built on the belief that everyone has a strength to share in the effort to end childhood hunger, and Williams Sonoma's ‘Tools for Change' program is a true testament to that," said Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "We're thrilled to have the support of this year's talented roster of celebrity artists and grateful for our partnership with Williams Sonoma, alongside its customers, to ensure every kid has the ‘tools' and food they need to thrive now and in the future."

The products from the Tools For Change fundraising program are now available online and at all Williams Sonoma retail locations.

For more information on No Kid Hungry, or to purchase products benefitting the organization, please visit: williams-sonoma.com/nokidhungry.

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks' tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

WSM-PR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005538/en/